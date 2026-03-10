Account Manager | English
Posted on March 10, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on March 10, 2026
About this role
These will be your daily challenges as an Account Manager:
- Build and maintain the relationship with existing clients and other relevant stakeholders
- You develop a funnel of prospective clients (mainly large corporate companies)
- You keep yourself updated with the industry developments, and you turn this knowledge into an opportunity to sell
- You openly talk about your ideas to improve the processes
- Enter and manage your sales activities in the CRM system
- You follow the onboarding of new clients, making sure that they are taken care of by your other colleagues too
Requirements
Here's what we're looking for:
- You speak excellent English
- You have a bachelor's or master's
- You have 4-7 years of experience in IT hardware sales
- You have experience working with large, multinational or corporate companies
- You live on a commutable distance from Nijmegen
- You are available 40 hours a week
Salary
€3500-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries and have offices in 4 countries. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Business Development Representative | Italian
Sales Representative | Italian | Nijmegen
Account Manager | English | Nijmegen
Account Executive | German and English
Customer Care Specialist | German | Zoetermeer