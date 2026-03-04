Account Manager | English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international company specializing in centralized procurement and global standardization of IT infrastructure. They are looking for an Account Manager to join their international team in Nijmegen. They are looking for a multi-talented, dynamic, and energetic person. International experience and mindset will give you a head start.

Your main responsibility will consist of developing the global solutions and services portfolio with international clients:





Turning prospects into clients by actively following up on leads and seeking (new) business opportunities.



Maintaining and growing existing accounts.



Identifying future growth opportunities.



This means that throughout the day you are constantly communicating with your team, you are on the phone with prospects or clients and you do your best to make or keep them happy. Following up on leads, managing your sales activities in the CRM, spending some time chatting with your colleagues, including those who are abroad, trying to learn something new every day, sharing your ideas to help the company improve.



You have between 4-7 years of relevant work experience.



You have excellent writing and verbal communication skills in English .



You think, act, and operate at Master level.



You like working hard to reach your targets.



You are not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general.



You are a true team player.



You enjoy learning and you do it fast.



You are full of energy, driven and ambitious and empathic.



Or in short:



You are driven: a self-starter



You are ambitious : under promise, overdeliver!



You are emphatic :



People give you energy



The customer is king!



You are a team player : take the ball, pass the ball!



You are eager: play and learn something new every day



What you get (or can get):