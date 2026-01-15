Sales Support Specialist | English | Nijmegen

Our client is an international leader in global IT field. They are looking for a self-motivated, proactive go getter to work as their Sales Accelerator. You will become a pivotal part of a very vibrant and successful international team.

The Sales Accelerator ensures smooth and efficient day-to-day operations by offering administrative and organizational support. The Sales Accelerator is responsible for aligning the daily operations internally across departments and handling customer contact when needed.

In a nutshell, you will be supporting the account managers by:



Handling and managing contracts



Handling and managing sales orders



Building and managing relationships with clients



Providing the best customer service possible



Helping them reach sales goals



Every day will be different but some of your daily tasks will include:



You identify customers' needs and map these against the entire hardware and services portfolio



You work on building or maintaining relationships with clients



You enter sales and purchase orders in the ERP tool



You elaborate sales proposals based on customers' requests for products and/or services



You onboard new clients (e.g. adding the company information to our internal ERP tools)



You act as the liaison between the customer and internal departments



You follow sales operations processes and make suggestions for improvement





You have a bachelor's degree in a related field



You have 2 to 4 years of experience as part of a sales or customer service team



You write and speak English fluently. Other languages are always a plus



You are proactive (toward clients and your colleagues) to provide help when and where needed



You are business and solutions-minded



You are detail-oriented and strive to do things right



You have solid planning and organizational skills



You feel comfortable within a fast-moving international environment

