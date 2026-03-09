Account Executive | German and English

Are you a strategic sales professional with excellent German fluency and a passion for building business relationships? We are looking for an Account Executive for the DACH market with proven B2B sales experience on behalf of our client, a SaaS company in the truck services industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Account Management

Take full ownership of the DACH market as the sole territory manager

Maintain and grow the existing portfolio of established enterprise transport accounts

Build and nurture both operational and C-level relationships with medium to enterprise transport companies

Execute independent negotiations on price levels and contracts with portfolio customers

Monitor existing accounts at fixed intervals to maximize up-sell and cross-sell opportunities in collaboration with Customer Success

Business Development & Lead Generation

Develop and execute a market conquest plan for the German carrier market in collaboration with the Head of Sales, direct colleagues, and the marketing department

Source and qualify new leads, working with sales support

Identify and engage decision-makers across complex organizational structures

Open new accounts and expand market share in a mature but competitive landscape

Sales Execution

Prepare and deliver compelling sales demonstrations to new and existing customers

Present the SaaS platform effectively, translating technical features into business value

Conduct solution-based and challenger sales approaches for complex deals

Maintain accurate CRM records in HubSpot with disciplined logging and pipeline management

Partnership & Collaboration

Collaborate with the Customer Success team on account management and growth strategies

Partner with marketing and product teams on initiatives, features, and go-to-market strategies

Attend relevant industry trade shows and events (minimum 1-2 annually in Germany, potentially others across Europe)

Qualifications & Skills:

Near native fluency in German and professional fluency in English required

and professional fluency in English required Minimum 3+ years of dedicated sales experience

Demonstrated experience handling complex accounts with solution-based selling and challenger sales approaches

Experience with negotiations at multiple organisational levels (operational and C-level relationships)

Clear strategic vision for building and growing customer portfolios through up-selling and cross-selling

Strong technological aptitude and comfort learning and presenting SaaS platforms

Ownership mentality and character-driven approach to work

Transport, logistics, or related industry experience is highly valued

Existing network within the German transport/logistics sector (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary €3,500-€4,500 gross per month + 8% holiday allowance

Quarterly bonus structure with both team and individual performance-based components

Team bonus based on collective sales performance

Individual bonus based on personal target achievement (transaction-based metrics)

25 days of annual leave

Commuting/travel allowance

Work-from-home allowance

Glasses allowance and fitness allowance

Solid pension plan

4 days in office, 1 day work-from-home (Tilburg-based office)

1-year fixed-term contract with strong expectation (90% likelihood) of permanent contract conversion

Autonomy to manage the territory strategy independently

International team of 60+ people across 18+ nationalities

Work hard, play hard culture with biannual celebrations and monthly team activities

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Account Executive | German and English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.