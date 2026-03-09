Account Executive | German and English

Posted on March 9, 2026
Tilburg
About this role

Are you a strategic sales professional with excellent German fluency and a passion for building business relationships? We are looking for an Account Executive for the DACH market with proven B2B sales experience on behalf of our client, a SaaS company in the truck services industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Account Management

  • Take full ownership of the DACH market as the sole territory manager
  • Maintain and grow the existing portfolio of established enterprise transport accounts
  • Build and nurture both operational and C-level relationships with medium to enterprise transport companies
  • Execute independent negotiations on price levels and contracts with portfolio customers
  • Monitor existing accounts at fixed intervals to maximize up-sell and cross-sell opportunities in collaboration with Customer Success

Business Development & Lead Generation

  • Develop and execute a market conquest plan for the German carrier market in collaboration with the Head of Sales, direct colleagues, and the marketing department
  • Source and qualify new leads, working with sales support
  • Identify and engage decision-makers across complex organizational structures
  • Open new accounts and expand market share in a mature but competitive landscape

Sales Execution

  • Prepare and deliver compelling sales demonstrations to new and existing customers
  • Present the SaaS platform effectively, translating technical features into business value
  • Conduct solution-based and challenger sales approaches for complex deals
  • Maintain accurate CRM records in HubSpot with disciplined logging and pipeline management

Partnership & Collaboration

  • Collaborate with the Customer Success team on account management and growth strategies
  • Partner with marketing and product teams on initiatives, features, and go-to-market strategies
  • Attend relevant industry trade shows and events (minimum 1-2 annually in Germany, potentially others across Europe)

Qualifications & Skills:

  • Near native fluency in German and professional fluency in English required
  • Minimum 3+ years of dedicated sales experience 
  • Demonstrated experience handling complex accounts with solution-based selling and challenger sales approaches
  • Experience with negotiations at multiple organisational levels (operational and C-level relationships)
  • Clear strategic vision for building and growing customer portfolios through up-selling and cross-selling
  • Strong technological aptitude and comfort learning and presenting SaaS platforms
  • Ownership mentality and character-driven approach to work
  • Transport, logistics, or related industry experience is highly valued 
  • Existing network within the German transport/logistics sector (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

  • Salary €3,500-€4,500 gross per month + 8% holiday allowance
  • Quarterly bonus structure with both team and individual performance-based components
  • Team bonus based on collective sales performance
  • Individual bonus based on personal target achievement (transaction-based metrics)
  • 25 days of annual leave
  • Commuting/travel allowance
  • Work-from-home allowance 
  • Glasses allowance and fitness allowance
  • Solid pension plan
  • 4 days in office, 1 day work-from-home (Tilburg-based office)
  • 1-year fixed-term contract with strong expectation (90% likelihood) of permanent contract conversion
  • Autonomy to manage the territory strategy independently
  • International team of 60+ people across 18+ nationalities
  • Work hard, play hard culture with biannual celebrations and monthly team activities

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

Salary

€3,500 - €4,500
