Logistics & Order Fulfillment Specialist (TEMP/Fashion)

For one of the world’s most recognized fashion and lifestyle organizations — home to globally renowned premium brands — we are looking for a Logistics & Order Fulfillment Specialist for a temporary assignment within the Supply Chain Store Development team.

This international organization operates in more than 40 countries and manages complex global supply chains supporting retail stores, franchise partners and marketing initiatives. You will join a collaborative supply chain team responsible for ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of goods to internal stakeholders across Europe.

The Non-Trade Supply Chain team supports store development projects, marketing campaigns and retail operations by managing warehousing, logistics, order fulfillment and planning activities.

The team ensures that project-related goods, marketing materials and store development items are delivered accurately and on time to internal customers across the business.

In this role, you manage daily order fulfillment processes, including order entry, tracking, billing, product allocation and returns. You coordinate the global distribution of Visual Merchandising materials and window campaigns while acting as the main contact for delivery-related questions. Additionally, you prepare commercial invoices and shipping documentation for export shipments and monitor the flow of goods to ensure accurate distribution planning and timely deliveries.

Your Responsibilities