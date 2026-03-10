Logistics & Order Fulfillment Specialist (TEMP/Fashion)
About this role
For one of the world’s most recognized fashion and lifestyle organizations — home to globally renowned premium brands — we are looking for a Logistics & Order Fulfillment Specialist for a temporary assignment within the Supply Chain Store Development team.
This international organization operates in more than 40 countries and manages complex global supply chains supporting retail stores, franchise partners and marketing initiatives. You will join a collaborative supply chain team responsible for ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of goods to internal stakeholders across Europe.
The Non-Trade Supply Chain team supports store development projects, marketing campaigns and retail operations by managing warehousing, logistics, order fulfillment and planning activities.
The team ensures that project-related goods, marketing materials and store development items are delivered accurately and on time to internal customers across the business.
In this role, you manage daily order fulfillment processes, including order entry, tracking, billing, product allocation and returns. You coordinate the global distribution of Visual Merchandising materials and window campaigns while acting as the main contact for delivery-related questions. Additionally, you prepare commercial invoices and shipping documentation for export shipments and monitor the flow of goods to ensure accurate distribution planning and timely deliveries.
Your Responsibilities
- Coordinate daily warehouse operations with external Logistics Service Providers (3PL);
- Monitor operational performance, investigate incidents and support continuous improvement;
- Manage 3PL purchase orders and verify invoices according to financial compliance processes;
- Support inventory reconciliation and cycle count activities when required;
- Monitor inbound shipments and collaborate with suppliers and logistics partners to ensure timely delivery.
Requirements
- MBO+ or Associate Degree (HBO) in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Business Administration or similar;
- Experience in logistics, order fulfillment or supply chain coordination, preferably within retail or fashion;
- Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with a high level of attention to detail;
- Experience with supply chain systems or ERP tools (SAP or similar); BI tools such as Power BI are a plus;
- Fluent in English with strong communication and collaboration skills.
Salary
- Temporary assignment from May 4, 2026 until November 4, 2026;
- Full-time role (40 hours per week);
- International work environment within a global fashion organization;
- Collaborative supply chain team supporting global retail operations;
- Competitive salary based on experience.
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.