Clinical Study Manager (TEMP)
About this role
Are you passionate about shaping the future of clinical research in the Early Life category? I am on the lookout for a highly skilled Clinical Study Manager to join the dynamic Global Research & Innovation team! In this pivotal role, you'll spearhead the start-up and operational management of groundbreaking clinical studies that could change lives. Reporting to the Team Leader of Clinical Studies, you’ll lead the charge in managing complex projects, driving innovation, and fostering operational excellence within the team. Your expertise will shine as you navigate the intricacies of clinical study stages, transforming legislation and ICH-GCP guidelines into practical, hands-on strategies. Your ability to anticipate risks and address them head-on will be crucial to your success. If you have a knack for influencing diverse stakeholders from internal teams to CROs, central labs, sites, investigators, and Key Opinion Leaders. This is the opportunity for you!
- Establishing a smooth and efficient collaboration within the multi-disciplinary project team, consisting of Clinical Study Researchers, Clinical Study Assistants (CSA’s), Data Management, Supplies, Quality and Science;
- Ensure highly complex studies are set up and conducted in line with GCP and applicable Regulatory requirements;
- Arrange for regulatory and ethics submissions and approvals;
- Select, collaborate with and monitor activities of clinical partners (CRO’s/ sites);
- Provide progress reporting (resources, budgets, timelines);
- Bringing new insights to the company with a pioneering mindset.
Requirements
- A Master and/or PhD in life science or related scientific discipline;
- Extensive experience in (international) clinical research;
- Thorough knowledge of legislation and ICH-GCP guidelines;
- Ability to solve complex challenges with unique agile approaches;
- Strong project management and passionate leadership skills;
- Excellent communication skills in English and solid influencing skills to interact with internal and external stakeholders;
- Problem solving and critical thinking capabilities.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12 -month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract, however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €6000 - 7900 gross a month based on a full-time position (40 hours a week) and is based on education and experience;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process.