Controlling Commercial Analyst - Temporary

Ready to make real impact in a fast-moving, international FMCG environment?

A leading global FMCG organisation is looking for an experienced Commercial Controller to join the business on a temporary basis (6 months, with possibility to extend) due to sick leave replacement.

In this role, you will operate at the heart of the commercial and procurement organisation, taking full financial ownership of a strategic raw materials portfolio. Acting as a trusted finance partner, you will deliver insights that support pricing decisions, manage commodity risk, and drive long-term value creation in a volatile, performance-driven environment.

As Commercial Controlling Analyst, you operate at the heart of the commercial organization. Your responsibilities include:

Own financial performance for a strategic sourcing portfolio, including P&L, working capital, and forecasting

Lead month-end close and outlook processes, ensuring accurate and timely reporting

Act as a financial sparring partner to commercial and procurement teams, challenging pricing and buying decisions

Provide insights on commodity price risk management, contract coverage, and margin development

Prepare dashboards, KPI scorecards, and performance insights for key decision-making forums

Monitor intercompany flows and receivables

Drive efficiency improvements and ensure compliance with internal control requirements

Collaborate closely with shared service centers and cross-functional stakeholders

Organisation & stakeholders

You will be part of a global finance function, within a planning and operations controlling team responsible for the financial aspects of a strategic sourcing and supply chain domain.

You will collaborate closely with: