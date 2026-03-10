Controlling Commercial Analyst - Temporary

Posted on March 10, 2026
Amersfoort
Temporary
About this role

Ready to make real impact in a fast-moving, international FMCG environment?

A leading global FMCG organisation is looking for an experienced Commercial Controller to join the business on a temporary basis (6 months, with possibility to extend) due to sick leave replacement.

In this role, you will operate at the heart of the commercial and procurement organisation, taking full financial ownership of a strategic raw materials portfolio. Acting as a trusted finance partner, you will deliver insights that support pricing decisions, manage commodity risk, and drive long-term value creation in a volatile, performance-driven environment.

As Commercial Controlling Analyst, you operate at the heart of the commercial organization. Your responsibilities include:

  • Own financial performance for a strategic sourcing portfolio, including P&L, working capital, and forecasting
  • Lead month-end close and outlook processes, ensuring accurate and timely reporting
  • Act as a financial sparring partner to commercial and procurement teams, challenging pricing and buying decisions
  • Provide insights on commodity price risk management, contract coverage, and margin development
  • Prepare dashboards, KPI scorecards, and performance insights for key decision-making forums
  • Monitor intercompany flows and receivables
  • Drive efficiency improvements and ensure compliance with internal control requirements
  • Collaborate closely with shared service centers and cross-functional stakeholders

Organisation & stakeholders

You will be part of a global finance function, within a planning and operations controlling team responsible for the financial aspects of a strategic sourcing and supply chain domain.

You will collaborate closely with:

  • Commercial and procurement teams
  • Supply chain, planning, and R&D stakeholders
  • Shared Service Centers
  • Finance business partners and controlling teams

Requirements

We are looking for a proactive, hands-on finance professional who thrives in a complex, fast-paced environment.

You bring:

  • 5–7 years of relevant experience in commercial finance, procurement finance, or supply chain finance (FMCG or manufacturing preferred)
  • Strong experience with month-end close, forecasting, and working capital management
  • Advanced Excel skills (must-have)
  • SAP knowledge (basic to intermediate level required)
  • Experience in commodity-driven or volatile environments is a strong plus
  • Solid understanding of intercompany processes
  • Strong stakeholder management skills and a pragmatic, ownership-driven mindset
  • Master’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or a related field
  • Fluent English (Dutch is a plus)

Salary

4500 - 5000

This is a temporary role for 6 months, starting on 23 March 2026, for 38 hours per week, with the possibility to extend up to 9 months. For this position, a temporary contract via Independent Flex will be offered - freelance or ZZP arrangements are not an option. The salary offered will be between €4700 to €5700 per month, based on a 38-hour working week.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, making them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Apply for this position