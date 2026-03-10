Sales Representative | English | Nijmegen

Are you a natural go-getter with a passion for sales? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment where you can build and grow your own client portfolio? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!

Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Sales Representative to join their dynamic team. In this role, you'll be working with existing accounts while actively seeking new business opportunities, making an impact in a vibrant and successful sales team.

Buying

- You help determine prices and the necessity for buybacks.

- You coordinate with the Purchasing team to ensure buybacks run smoothly.



Processing sales orders

- You obtain orders, initiate the internal sales process, and communicate product pain points or RMA information to the right departments.

- You work closely with team members and other departments to keep the sales process efficient and aligned.



Product knowledge

- You handle full solution requests and proactively support customers with general product knowledge across all categories.

- You pre‑qualify client requests and know when to brainstorm about suitable or alternative solutions.



Selling

- You sell products and services to existing and new customers by creating solutions that match their needs.

- You help determine selling prices, promotions, and negotiations.

- You track all sales activities in the CRM and keep account information up to date.

- You prospect and qualify new leads, schedule meetings and presentations, and build strong, ongoing relationships with prospects and customers.

A day in the office looks like:



Calling potential and existing clients to sell IT equipment (B2B worldwide).



Building and managing strong client relationships.



Buying and selling IT equipment for and from your clients.



Negotiating deals independently, with the support of your team.



Keeping track of your sales activities in the CRM.



Staying in close contact with your colleagues across different countries.



Learning something new every day to improve your skills.



Sharing your ideas to help the company grow.





3-5 years of work experience in a (similar) sales role.



English on a professional level.



You like working hard to reach your target.



Not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general.



A true team player.



You enjoy learning and like working in an international company with people from all over the globe.



You are full of energy!



What's in it for you?