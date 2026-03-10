Sales Representative | English | Nijmegen

About this role

Are you a natural go-getter with a passion for sales? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment where you can build and grow your own client portfolio? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!


Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Sales Representative to join their dynamic team. In this role, you'll be working with existing accounts while actively seeking new business opportunities, making an impact in a vibrant and successful sales team.



Buying


- You help determine prices and the necessity for buybacks.


- You coordinate with the Purchasing team to ensure buybacks run smoothly.

Processing sales orders


- You obtain orders, initiate the internal sales process, and communicate product pain points or RMA information to the right departments.


- You work closely with team members and other departments to keep the sales process efficient and aligned.

Product knowledge


- You handle full solution requests and proactively support customers with general product knowledge across all categories.
- You pre‑qualify client requests and know when to brainstorm about suitable or alternative solutions.

Selling


- You sell products and services to existing and new customers by creating solutions that match their needs.
- You help determine selling prices, promotions, and negotiations.
- You track all sales activities in the CRM and keep account information up to date.
- You prospect and qualify new leads, schedule meetings and presentations, and build strong, ongoing relationships with prospects and customers.


A day in the office looks like:



  • Calling potential and existing clients to sell IT equipment (B2B worldwide).

  • Building and managing strong client relationships.

  • Buying and selling IT equipment for and from your clients.

  • Negotiating deals independently, with the support of your team.

  • Keeping track of your sales activities in the CRM.

  • Staying in close contact with your colleagues across different countries.

  • Learning something new every day to improve your skills.

  • Sharing your ideas to help the company grow.




  • 3-5 years of work experience in a (similar) sales role.

  • English on a professional level.

  • You like working hard to reach your target.

  • Not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general.

  • A true team player.

  • You enjoy learning and like working in an international company with people from all over the globe.

  • You are full of energy!


What's in it for you?



  • A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance

  • A permanent contract from the start

  • An attractive pension plan: the premium percentage for the pension plan is 15% and the employee/employer split is 50/50

  • Complete and ongoing training from the start

  • International feel in a multicultural team across several countries

  • The opportunity to create your own (healthy) work-life balance

  • An exciting workplace that includes, among other perks, a company gym, a free weekly group professional trainer on site, and an attractive company lunch plan

  • Participating in a team full of energy, positivity, and fun (it can be quite competitive during our team and company events)

