Sales Representative | English | Nijmegen
About this role
Are you a natural go-getter with a passion for sales? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, international environment where you can build and grow your own client portfolio? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!
Our client is a global leader in IT services, looking for a driven and proactive Sales Representative to join their dynamic team. In this role, you'll be working with existing accounts while actively seeking new business opportunities, making an impact in a vibrant and successful sales team.
Buying
- You help determine prices and the necessity for buybacks.
- You coordinate with the Purchasing team to ensure buybacks run smoothly.
Processing sales orders
- You obtain orders, initiate the internal sales process, and communicate product pain points or RMA information to the right departments.
- You work closely with team members and other departments to keep the sales process efficient and aligned.
Product knowledge
- You handle full solution requests and proactively support customers with general product knowledge across all categories.
- You pre‑qualify client requests and know when to brainstorm about suitable or alternative solutions.
Selling
- You sell products and services to existing and new customers by creating solutions that match their needs.
- You help determine selling prices, promotions, and negotiations.
- You track all sales activities in the CRM and keep account information up to date.
- You prospect and qualify new leads, schedule meetings and presentations, and build strong, ongoing relationships with prospects and customers.
A day in the office looks like:
- Calling potential and existing clients to sell IT equipment (B2B worldwide).
- Building and managing strong client relationships.
- Buying and selling IT equipment for and from your clients.
- Negotiating deals independently, with the support of your team.
- Keeping track of your sales activities in the CRM.
- Staying in close contact with your colleagues across different countries.
- Learning something new every day to improve your skills.
- Sharing your ideas to help the company grow.
- 3-5 years of work experience in a (similar) sales role.
- English on a professional level.
- You like working hard to reach your target.
- Not afraid of the phone, social media, or just people in general.
- A true team player.
- You enjoy learning and like working in an international company with people from all over the globe.
- You are full of energy!
What's in it for you?
- A salary at par with the market + commissions + 8% holiday allowance
- A permanent contract from the start
- An attractive pension plan: the premium percentage for the pension plan is 15% and the employee/employer split is 50/50
- Complete and ongoing training from the start
- International feel in a multicultural team across several countries
- The opportunity to create your own (healthy) work-life balance
- An exciting workplace that includes, among other perks, a company gym, a free weekly group professional trainer on site, and an attractive company lunch plan
- Participating in a team full of energy, positivity, and fun (it can be quite competitive during our team and company events)