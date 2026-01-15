Back Office Representative | English | Nijmegen

About this role

Are you an organized and detail-oriented professional looking for a dynamic role in operations? Our client, an international company based in Nijmegen, is seeking a Back Office Representative / Operations Accelerator to support and streamline their daily processes. This position plays a key role in ensuring smooth internal operations, effective coordination between departments, and customer interactions.


Responsibilities/Tasks


Planning and organizing shipments:



  • Arranging transport

  • Creating transport documentation

  • Validating sales orders


Coordination between departments:



  • Ensuring smooth communication between different departments

  • Aligning operations for efficiency and effectiveness


Monitoring shipments:



  • Oversee incoming and outgoing shipments

  • Resolve issues and challenges by liaising with logistics partners


Managing returns (RMA):



  • Handle returns and repairs with customers and suppliers

  • Ensure a positive customer experience


Administrative tasks:



  • Submit reports

  • Finalize documents

  • Logging tasks into the system




  • You have an associate degree (MBO)

  • You have 2-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative role

  • You have solid writing and verbal communication skills, and proficiency in English is required. Other languages are pre.

  • You are accurate, efficient, well-organized, and stress-resistant

  • You take responsibility and pride for the work performed and value the quality of the work produced.

  • You are customer service-oriented as well as business service-oriented minded

  • And like everyone in our company; You are a team player


Additional information



  • Competitive salary + 8% vacation allowance

  • A temporary contract with the possibility of being extended to a permanent one

  • An attractive pension plan: the contribution rate for the pension plan is 15%, and the employee/employer split is 50/50

  • 25 holidays per year + 1 "you" day

  • A vibrant and inclusive work culture where your work makes a difference

  • Opportunities for professional development and career growth

  • Flexible work arrangements, including the option to work from home

  • Access to our 'Be All You Can Be' program, which includes a business coach, therapist, and health coach, among others

  • An exciting workplace, with perks such as a company gym, a free weekly professional on-site group trainer, and an attractive company lunch plan

