Back Office Representative | English | Nijmegen

Are you an organized and detail-oriented professional looking for a dynamic role in operations? Our client, an international company based in Nijmegen, is seeking a Back Office Representative / Operations Accelerator to support and streamline their daily processes. This position plays a key role in ensuring smooth internal operations, effective coordination between departments, and customer interactions.

Responsibilities/Tasks

Planning and organizing shipments:

Coordination between departments:

Aligning operations for efficiency and effectiveness

Ensuring smooth communication between different departments

Monitoring shipments:

Resolve issues and challenges by liaising with logistics partners

Managing returns (RMA):

Handle returns and repairs with customers and suppliers

Administrative tasks:

Logging tasks into the system

You have an associate degree (MBO)

You have 2-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative role

You have solid writing and verbal communication skills, and proficiency in English is required. Other languages are pre.

You are accurate, efficient, well-organized, and stress-resistant

You take responsibility and pride for the work performed and value the quality of the work produced.

You are customer service-oriented as well as business service-oriented minded