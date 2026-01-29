Facility Coordinator | Dutch & English | Utrecht Area

The Facility Coordinator is responsible to support the management within the NL office. The Facility Coordinator is expected to provide prompt, courteous services to all levels of staff, as well as external relationships. The Facility Coordinator serves as the primary contact for the daily facility operations, and is responsible for escalations, as appropriate.

This is a part-time (24 hour) position that requires in-office presence.

Front office support:



Act as host of the company by greeting and interacting with visitors and staff.



Answering office phone and route appropriately.



Maintain logs and files for daily mail deliveries as well as logs for shipments and local couriers, as needed.



Assist with shipping of mail going out of office to various locations (domestic and international).



Maintain marketing materials and letterhead inventory and orders as needed, working with Communications.



Facility support:



Serve as a liaison and primary contact with the local property and building management firm on external building maintenance, HVAC, security, and coordinate all internal building services and organizational property issues.



Maintain the professional look of the office by managing and maintaining records on office services, vendor services, contract cleaners, building maintenance, and facility repair.



Maintain kitchen, break areas, coffee machines, work areas, and storage rooms/areas.



Ensure office efficiency is maintained by carrying out planning and execution of equipment, office supplies, and furniture procurement, layouts, and office systems, working with the appropriate unit.



Lead emergency preparedness and evacuation for employees and visitors.



Report issues concerning copiers, printers, scanners, or other equipment to respective service supplier or point of contact.



Maintain and coordinate building security by way of troubleshooting security access problems, and administering and revoking security keys and escalating security issues as necessary.



Assist with on- and off-boarding of staff with P&C and conduct Facility Tour.



Arrange, coordinate and support official staff meetings and social events, including catering and/or location rental as needed and as directed.



Assist other staff presentations and meeting set up, including catering and/or location rental as needed.



General support:



Administer Concur Expense and Travel.



Provide (administrative) support, as requested and needed.





3+ years of receptionist or administrative responsibilities in an office setting.



Strong knowledge of the challenges involved in providing an effective, reliable, and quality-assured service.



Previous experience working in an international setting, preferred.



Ability to work comfortably with Microsoft Office software, specifically Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Google suite, preferred.



Interpersonal skills/Communication



Excellent written/verbal communication in Dutch and English.



Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to interact professionally strong sense of customer service.



Experience successfully managing relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders in multi-cultural environment.



Priority Setting, Problem Solving, & Detail Orientation