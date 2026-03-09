Team Assistant | English

If you are a proactive, flexible and creative assistant experienced in handling agendas but also supporting in other operations , we would love to speak with you! This is a great opportunity for someone with great organizational skills, and a strong attention to detail, who enjoys multitasking in fast paced environments.

Our client is a leader in the global entertainment industry, offering a cutting-edge platform with over 231 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries. Their services bring a wide variety of TV series, films, and games to audiences worldwide, providing unlimited entertainment with unparalleled convenience.

As a Team Assistant you will provide support to their MEA Content team based in Amsterdam.

Responsibilities:

Manage complex calendars for multiple executives, including scheduling and confirming meetings both internally and externally.

Coordinate travel arrangements, both domestically and internationally

Coordinate logistics / technical set-up for content partner meetings

Heavy communication internally with cross-functional teams and externally with production companies and producers

Prepare meetings material for the creative team (e.g. preparing presentations using Google slides)

Input production data, such as pitches and submissions, into internal systems

What we are looking for:

Prior experience assisting senior-level content executives or producers or experience with administrative roles with a background in the media industry

Fluency in English (Arabic is a plus)

Ability to be discrete and maintain confidential information

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Google Mail

Understanding of how to prioritize and respond accordingly

Demonstrating flexibility and availability outside standard working hours

What's in it for you?

Become part of a globally well-known company

Immediate (temporary) employment for almost 1 year (minimum)

Full-time and hybrid role

A company culture that values impact, collaboration, and efficiency

Please note that for this role we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands on short notice, under an agency contract.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

