Management Assistant | English | Temp

If you are experienced in handling complex agendas for multiple executives/departments, in a timely and efficient manner, we would love to speak with you! This is a great opportunity for someone with great organizational skills who enjoys diversity and multitasking in fast paced environments.

Our client is a leader in the global entertainment industry, offering a cutting-edge platform with over 231 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries. Their services bring a wide variety of TV series, films, and games to audiences worldwide, providing unlimited entertainment with unparalleled convenience.

As a Management Assistant, you will provide interim administrative support for various teams when an assistant is out of the office or on leave.

Please note that this is a 6-month assignment via our recruitment agency.

Responsibilities:

Heavy calendar management – maintaining calendars for executives, scheduling internal and external meetings, and resolving meeting conflicts

Coordinating travel arrangements (domestic and international) and other administrative duties (i.e. processing travel and expense reports)

Taking concise notes in meetings and strategically circulating information to the broader team

Engaging in heavy communication internally and externally

Creating presentations and documents using PowerPoint and Google docs

What we are looking for:

Prior experience as an assistant for multiple executives/teams

Proficiency in Google Suite , Microsoft Word, and Excel is a MUST

Understanding of how to prioritize and respond accordingly and timely manner

Strong writing skills and the ability to multitask – You’ll be supporting directors and VPs, as well as engaging with external partners

Ability to be a self-starter and work autonomously

What’s in it for you?

Immediate employment within a fantastic company

A company culture that values impact, collaboration, and efficiency

Please note that for this role, we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands on short notice, under an agency contract.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply!

