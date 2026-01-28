Technical Administration Support | Japanese
Amsterdam
English, Japanese
About this role
What would you do?
This role supports the Technical Support department by coordinating change orders, managing spare parts and tools, and handling administrative and logistical tasks. The goal is to ensure clear communication with dealers/distributors, accurate documentation, and smooth daily operations.
Key responsibilities:
Spare parts & tools:
- Monitor official change order announcements on a daily basis
- Identify affected machines or ink lots and check inventory and locations
- Align procedures, timelines, and priorities with internal technical teams
- Clarify unclear instructions, parts availability, and delivery timelines
- Register and maintain all data in the internal FCO database
- Prepare and send official communications to dealers/distributors
- Coordinate shipments of parts or ink with purchasing and logistics
- Follow up on progress, questions, and complaints to meet deadlines
- Process compensation invoices and submit claims
- Update records and prepare monthly reports
- Arrange shipment of damaged parts for repair or analysis
- Coordinate technical shipments to dealers or partner locations
- Maintain and update dealer/distributor contact information
- Process spare part requests from technical staff
- Monitor stock levels weekly and keep records up to date
- Ensure correct invoicing for used parts
- Manage return of unused parts and send reminders when needed
- Control inventory of technical tools and jigs
- Arrange purchases of tools when required
- Create and manage loan agreements, including return deadlines
- Track returns and follow up on overdue items
- Prepare monthly inventory and cost reports for management
- The job description may change depending on future company strategy (flexibility is required to perform additional tasks depending on the situation)
Requirements
Who are you?
- Good level of Japanese (spoken and written) and English must be on a fluent level (C1 level)
- Good communication skills with internal teams and Dealer/Distributor.
- Good Microsoft Office skills (Excel, Word, Outlook, Teams etc.) for diverse organizational Tasks.
- Min. 2-4 years of experience in a similar field.
- Good attention to detail to ensure accuracy in data, invoices and schedules.
- Detail oriented and flexible
- Experience with ERP/CRM systems
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and Excel
- Affinity with technical products is a plus
- Customer-focused, proactive, and solution-oriented
- Well-organized, accurate, and able to work under pressure
- Flexible, reliable, and discreet with confidential information
- Comfortable working in an international environment
- You have a valid working permit and residence permit for the Netherlands.
- Our client does not offer sponsorship
- You must live in Amsterdam region
Salary
€2800-€3300 per month
The company
Our client is an international printing machinery company, based in Amsterdam. This is the European Headquarters.
Application Procedure
