Technical Administration Support | Japanese

Monitor official change order announcements on a daily basis

Identify affected machines or ink lots and check inventory and locations

Align procedures, timelines, and priorities with internal technical teams

Clarify unclear instructions, parts availability, and delivery timelines

Register and maintain all data in the internal FCO database

Prepare and send official communications to dealers/distributors

Coordinate shipments of parts or ink with purchasing and logistics

Follow up on progress, questions, and complaints to meet deadlines

Process compensation invoices and submit claims

Update records and prepare monthly reports

Arrange shipment of damaged parts for repair or analysis

Coordinate technical shipments to dealers or partner locations

Maintain and update dealer/distributor contact information

Process spare part requests from technical staff

Monitor stock levels weekly and keep records up to date

Ensure correct invoicing for used parts

Manage return of unused parts and send reminders when needed

Control inventory of technical tools and jigs

Arrange purchases of tools when required

Create and manage loan agreements, including return deadlines

Track returns and follow up on overdue items

Prepare monthly inventory and cost reports for management

The job description may change depending on future company strategy (flexibility is required to perform additional tasks depending on the situation)

What would you do?This role supports the Technical Support department by coordinating change orders, managing spare parts and tools, and handling administrative and logistical tasks. The goal is to ensure clear communication with dealers/distributors, accurate documentation, and smooth daily operations.Key responsibilities:Spare parts & tools: