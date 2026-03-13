Account Manager | Dutch & English

Are you a commercially driven professional who enjoys being on the road, building strategic relationships, and developing business opportunities?



Our client is an internationally active manufacturer providing technical solutions used in professional food preparation and hospitality environments. To further expand their presence across the Benelux region, they are looking for a Field Sales Account Manager to support and grow their network of specialized partners.

About the Role

In this role, you’ll be responsible for driving sales performance across the Benelux region. You will manage and grow an existing distribution network while building and maintaining strong relationships with your clients.

Your Key Responsibilities include:

Drive consistent and profitable sales growth across your portfolio and region.

Manage, support, and grow the existing dealer and distributor network.

Implement distribution agreements and pricing structures in collaboration with your manager.

Lead promotional initiatives to boost product categories, regional markets, and customer segments.

Ensure steady monthly sales volume and maintain a strong customer pipeline.

Represent the company at trade shows, industry events, and distributor meetings.

Provide market insights and customer feedback to support product development and marketing strategies.

Who You Are

We are looking for a proactive and relationship-oriented sales professional who enjoys working independently while supporting a wider partner network.

You bring:

At least 2 years of B2B sales experience, ideally in a technical product environment

Experience working with distributors, resellers, or dealer networks

Excellent command of Dutch and English , both spoken and written

Strong communication and relationship-building skills

A structured and independent working style with good prioritization skills

A Category B driving license and willingness to travel up to 50% of the time within the region

What’s in It for You

The opportunity to manage your territory and drive growth with a high level of autonomy

A supportive, collaborative environment where your insights and ideas are valued

A hybrid work model with regular travel across the Benelux region

Continuous learning and international career development opportunities

25 vacation days plus 13 ADV days

A company car



Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com



The post Account Manager | Dutch & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.