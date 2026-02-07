Outside Sales Representative

Posted on February 7, 2026
Rotterdam
About this role

Our client is a globally recognized manufacturer of highly innovative, precision linear motion guides, needle roller bearings, and mechatronic components. They support customers across a wide range of industries by delivering reliable, innovative, and technically advanced solutions. Their success is built on long-term partnerships, deep technical expertise, and a strong customer-focused mindset.
Role Overview
They are seeking an experienced and driven Outside Sales Representative to cover the Benelux region, with a strong and explicit focus on new business development and new customer acquisition. You will work within a small, experienced team, managing an established customer portfolio while having the autonomy and responsibility to further develop new business opportunities. The role requires someone who can build strong customer relationships, provide technical expertise, and drive long-term sales growth. Sales cycles can vary in length, but patience is important as building long term relationships is key to success.
Key Responsibilities

New Business Development (Primary Focus)

  • Proactively identify, develop, and convert new customers and new business opportunities within industrial automation, manufacturing, and engineering markets
  • Drive regional growth through targeted prospecting, lead generation, and market development activities
  • Own the full sales cycle for new business, from opportunity identification and qualification to quotation, negotiation, and deal closure

Other areas of focus include:
Account & Relationship Management
Customer Engagement & Market Presence
Internal Collaboration & Reporting

Required Qualifications

  • Ideally a minimum 3 years of B2B outside sales experience, dealing with OEM’s, preferably within industrial components, automation, or related technical sectors
  • Technical background required (mechanical or electro-mechanical engineering knowledge)
  • Proven ability to manage complex sales cycles and build strong customer relationships
  • Demonstrated success in new business development and customer acquisition
  • Excellent communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills
  • Self-motivated, results-driven, and able to work independently
  • Fluency in Dutch and English (written and spoken)
  • Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel regularly within the territory
  • Familiarity with non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)

What’s on Offer

  • Competitive salary + profit bonus.
  • Company car, laptop, phone, and business expenses covered
  • Ongoing technical training and development

If this opportunity is a good match with your profile, please get in touch quickly as my client is eager to hire soon.

 

 

Salary

€60,000 - €70,000 Per Year
