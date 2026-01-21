Sales Operations Coordinator | English
Posted on January 21, 2026
Rotterdam
About this role
For one of our clients near Rotterdam, an International company within technology and telecommunications, we are now looking for a Sales Operations Coordinator. Successful candidates should bring similar experience within an Order Processing/Customer Support role, attention to detail and the ability to manage documentation and work with cross- functional teams.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Order processing, customer inquiries and logistics coordination
- Maintain and analyze sales data, generate reports, and provide insights for sales performance improvement.
- Ensure accurate entry and management of sales-related data in CRM systems (SAP & Salesforce).
- Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and implement improvements to enhance efficiency.
- Coordinate with the warehouse team to track and complete order fulfillment.
What is in it for you?
- Competitive salary
- 13th month
- Direct contract of employment
- Travel allowance
- Health insurance contribution
Main Requirements:
- Prior experience within a similar role
- Higher Education in Business Administration, Supply Chain or related field.
- Professional fluency in English
- Proficiency in Excel; SAP/Salesforce would be a big plus.
- Living nearby Rotterdam and willingness to work mainly onsite
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
