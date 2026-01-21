Sales Operations Coordinator | English

For one of our clients near Rotterdam, an International company within technology and telecommunications, we are now looking for a Sales Operations Coordinator. Successful candidates should bring similar experience within an Order Processing/Customer Support role, attention to detail and the ability to manage documentation and work with cross- functional teams.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Order processing, customer inquiries and logistics coordination

Maintain and analyze sales data, generate reports, and provide insights for sales performance improvement.

Ensure accurate entry and management of sales-related data in CRM systems (SAP & Salesforce).

Identify bottlenecks in the sales process and implement improvements to enhance efficiency.

Coordinate with the warehouse team to track and complete order fulfillment.

What is in it for you?

Competitive salary

13 th month

Direct contract of employment

Travel allowance

Health insurance contribution

Main Requirements:

Prior experience within a similar role

Higher Education in Business Administration, Supply Chain or related field.

Professional fluency in English

Proficiency in Excel; SAP/Salesforce would be a big plus.

Living nearby Rotterdam and willingness to work mainly onsite

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

