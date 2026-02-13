Commercial Customer Support Specialist | French | Rotterdam
Rotterdam
English, French
About this role
Our client is an international company based in Rotterdam, specializing in health care products.
As a Commercial CS Representative you are an integral part of the Customer Service team. You will assist the department with reaching sales and retention targets, being in control of the daily workload and providing excellent service.
- Providing excellent service (commercial and advice) to customers via phone, email, and chat (inbound).
- Providing product information and advice about our multivitamins.
- Converting warm leads (starter kits) and retention calls for customers on our subscriptions (outbound).
- Ensuring trust in our products and our brand.
- Language skills: You are a fluent French speaker (C1 level), and you're professional in English too. If selected for a phone interview, the recruiter will speak with you in English.
- Experience: You have 2-4 years of experience in a customer-facing role (preferably B2C and outbound).
- Location: You live in the Randstad region.
- Multitasking: You can handle different tasks and systems well, ensuring that everything is carried out smoothly and efficiently.
- Interpersonal skills: You can connect with customers and teammates. We are looking for someone who can build good relationships.
- Results-oriented: You are someone who does everything he can to get things done and is motivated by achieving goals.
- Affinity: A passion for health, nutrition, and lifestyle is necessary.
- Work-Life Balance: Option to work up to 50% remotely to accommodate individual preferences and needs.
- Open Company Culture: A workplace where employees collaborate, support one another, and communicate openly.
- CareerGrowth: Opportunities to learn, develop skills, and advance within an international scaling-up company.
- Diversityand Inclusion: A commitment to fostering a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture where all perspectives are valued.
- Health and Wellness: Benefits that prioritize physical and mental health, such as a wellness program and freshly served, nutritious lunches to promote well-being and energize employees.
- Global Presence: The chance to work with a company that operates on a global scale, offering diverse experiences and exposure to various markets.
- Fun at work: Regular company-wide events, parties, and team-building activities that foster positive working relationships. Opportunities to relax and enjoy downtime with colleagues to boost morale and teamwork.
