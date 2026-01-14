Application Specialist | French | Remote

For one of our international clients, we are looking for a fluent French speaking Application Specialist. This is a remote position but applicant must be based in the Netherlands.

Working from your home office in the Netherlands, you will be the key contact person at their Customer Success Department for technical issues. You work closely together with other Application Specialists, the Customer Service team, Sales and Developers.

As an Application Specialist, you are the "go-to person" for providing technical assistance related to hardware, Cloud-based solutions and PC software. You are responding to incoming technical queries and addressing system/user issues in a timely and professional manner. Understanding and identifying bugs as well as identifying customer feature requirements.

You have a methodical approach, strong communication skills and thrive in an entrepreneurial environment. Finding opportunities for further improvement is your second nature.



Answering more complex technical queries from potential and existing customers, resellers, distributors etc. and facilitating transferal of calls where necessary/applicable



Providing installation, implementation and usage assistance, as well as an onboarding service



Assisting Customer Success Agents with live technical queries



Identify and document irregular system behaviors to developers/engineers (bug reports etc.)



Identify and document feature requests to developers/engineers to improve current and new products.



Assisting other departments in matters of product usage, technical queries from external partners, trainings etc.



Participating in internal trainings and the training of new staff members



Aiding in company-wide tasks and projects (such as translations, investigations etc.)



Evaluate and process customer feedback for proactive enhancements or additions to our current assortment



Contributing to the general success of the company by engaging in improvements

