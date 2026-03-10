Financial Controller - Retail/ Fashion

Do you want play a critical part in driving consolidation accuracy, supporting disclosure requirements, and maintaining robust financial governance for an international Retail organisation?

As Financial controller you are responsible for managing the consolidated financial reporting process across the EMEA region. With your experience and knowledge of US GAAP you will be an asset to the team. This is a temporary assignment for 10 months.

Interested? Let's get in contact!

As Financial Controller you are responsible of a broad range of accounting, consolidation & reporting activities, including: