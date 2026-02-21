Finance Manager
About this role
We are seeking an experienced financial professional who will play a crucial role in leading the end to end implementation of a new accounting software system.
The company is an organization that has been operating a large real estate portfolio across multiple countries in Europe over the past 25 years. They are continuing to grow their presence in The Netherlands and are looking for someone to lead their team of finance professionals through a period of significant change. They are seeking a candidate that has experience in implementing new accounting procedures.
- You will be reporting directly to the C-suite individuals, as well as interacting daily with the site managers of the company’s portfolio
- You will Identify and address operational challenges, risks, and opportunities to drive the success of the company and its ventures
- You will take ownership of the end to end transition to a new and improved high-tech accounting software system
- You will evaluate, implement, and support the effectiveness of internal financial controls
- You will lead the daily operations of the finance team – including reporting, forecasting, and accounting procedures
- You will stay up-to-date on changes to accounting standards and regulations and implement necessary changes to accounting practices
Requirements
- 5+ years of experience in a Big 4 accounting firm (or similar environment)
- Certified Public Accountant or equivalent professional certification
- Proven experience in applying new accounting practices to a workplace
- Comfortable and experienced in managing a team of individuals
- Growth oriented mindset who is willing to take on additional leadership roles within the company
- Can be a sparring partner with project managers in a professional manner
- Fluent in English, Dutch preferred
Salary
Salary: 80.000 - 100.000 / yr
What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.