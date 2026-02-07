Sales Support Specialist | German & English

Our client, a leading company in the food industry, is looking for a Sales Support Specialist to join their international Sales team.



As a Sales Support Specialist, you provide full operational support to the Sales team in their day-to-day activities. You work closely with Account Managers and fellow Sales Administrators to ensure smooth and efficient sales operations.



Your Key Responsibilities Include:

Manage and coordinate back-office activities across the full sales process, including offers, contracts, customer master data, price lists, rebates, and return overviews

Support the International Account Manager with sales reporting, forecasting, promotional performance, and customer portals

Review pricing discrepancies and ensure accurate processing, including the creation of credit and debit notes

Support internal control processes and audit requirements

Act as a key point of contact between Sales, Buying, Logistics, and UK HQ for customer and contract-related matters

Organise and support sales meetings and assist with preparations

Provide cover for fellow Sales Administrators during absences and support other territories when required.

Who You Are:

Excellent command of English and German , both written and spoken

MBO / HBO level education, preferably in Business Administration or similar

1–3 years of experience in a similar sales administration or commercial support role

Experience within FMCG and an international business environment

Strong analytical skills and confidence working with figures on a daily basis

Proficient in Microsoft Office and SAP, preferable but not a must

Structured, accurate, and service-oriented working style

Hands-on, flexible mindset with a commercial focus

Strong communication skills and ability to work independently and in a team

What’s Offered:

Competitive salary

25 holidays

Flexible 36-hour work week

Hybrid working environment

Travel reimbursement

Does this sound like your next opportunity? Apply today or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

