Sales Support Specialist | German & English
Posted on February 7, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on February 7, 2026
About this role
Our client, a leading company in the food industry, is looking for a Sales Support Specialist to join their international Sales team.
As a Sales Support Specialist, you provide full operational support to the Sales team in their day-to-day activities. You work closely with Account Managers and fellow Sales Administrators to ensure smooth and efficient sales operations.
Your Key Responsibilities Include:
- Manage and coordinate back-office activities across the full sales process, including offers, contracts, customer master data, price lists, rebates, and return overviews
- Support the International Account Manager with sales reporting, forecasting, promotional performance, and customer portals
- Review pricing discrepancies and ensure accurate processing, including the creation of credit and debit notes
- Support internal control processes and audit requirements
- Act as a key point of contact between Sales, Buying, Logistics, and UK HQ for customer and contract-related matters
- Organise and support sales meetings and assist with preparations
- Provide cover for fellow Sales Administrators during absences and support other territories when required.
Who You Are:
- Excellent command of English and German, both written and spoken
- MBO / HBO level education, preferably in Business Administration or similar
- 1–3 years of experience in a similar sales administration or commercial support role
- Experience within FMCG and an international business environment
- Strong analytical skills and confidence working with figures on a daily basis
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and SAP, preferable but not a must
- Structured, accurate, and service-oriented working style
- Hands-on, flexible mindset with a commercial focus
- Strong communication skills and ability to work independently and in a team
What’s Offered:
- Competitive salary
- 25 holidays
- Flexible 36-hour work week
- Hybrid working environment
- Travel reimbursement
Does this sound like your next opportunity? Apply today or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com
The post Sales Support Specialist | German & English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Sales Operations Coordinator | English
Outside Sales Representative
Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary
Technical Solutions Manager | English | UK-Based
Account Manager - German & Dutch