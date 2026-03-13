Business Developer | Dutch & English | Foodservice & Hospitality Solutions

We are looking for a commercially driven professional who enjoys developing new business, managing projects, and working closely with end-customers.



Our client is an internationally active manufacturer providing technical solutions used in professional food preparation and hospitality environments. To further expand their presence across the Benelux region, they are looking for a Business Developer to identify new opportunities and support the growth of their solutions with B2B end-customers and key partners.

About the Role

In this role, you will focus on developing new business opportunities and driving revenue growth across the Benelux region. You will work closely with end-customers such as hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and other professional organizations that rely on high-quality equipment in their daily operations. You will play an important role in identifying new projects, supporting partners, and guiding customers through the process from initial opportunity to project delivery.

Your Key Responsibilities include:

Driving revenue growth through dealers and direct sales channels

Identifying new market opportunities and actively developing new business

Building and maintaining relationships with key accounts, consultants, contractors, and project developers

Supporting and collaborating with dealer partners to develop end-customer opportunities

Visiting customer sites to understand needs, scope installations, and support project development

Preparing quotations, technical proposals, and project documentation

Developing project calculations, capacity estimations, and basic design drawings

Supporting the preparation of presentations, training sessions, and marketing initiatives

Monitoring project progress and supporting after-sales activities where required

Who You Are

We are looking for a proactive and commercially minded professional who enjoys working closely with end-customers.



You bring:

A bachelor-level education or equivalent commercial training and relevant work experience

At least 2 years of experience working with B2B end-customers and project-based sales, ideally within technical or equipment-based environments

Experience working for a dealer, distributor, or similar organization is a strong advantage

Excellent command of Dutch and English , both spoken and written

The ability to interpret technical drawings, familiarity with AutoCAD or similar tools is a plus

Strong relationship-building, communication, and project coordination skills

A structured and independent working style with good prioritization skills

A Category B driving license and willingness to travel up to 50% within the Benelux region

What’s in It for You

The opportunity to develop new markets and drive growth within your region

A dynamic, international environment where your initiative and ideas are valued

A hybrid work model with regular travel across the Benelux region

Continuous learning and international career development opportunities

25 vacation days plus 13 ADV days

A company car



Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact nora@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.



