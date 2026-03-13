At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Lead Security Engineer, you are the digital guardian of our bank. You'll lead the charge in protecting our users and our data from an ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, ensuring our platform remains a fortress of trust.

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take Ownership

As our Security Engineering Lead, you will play a critical role in strengthening and defending our digital environment. You will lead a team of highly skilled security professionals, making bunq safer for users and employees globally. You'll: