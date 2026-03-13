Lead Security Engineer
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Lead Security Engineer, you are the digital guardian of our bank. You'll lead the charge in protecting our users and our data from an ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, ensuring our platform remains a fortress of trust.
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take Ownership
As our Security Engineering Lead, you will play a critical role in strengthening and defending our digital environment. You will lead a team of highly skilled security professionals, making bunq safer for users and employees globally. You'll:
Lead the SecOps team responsible for detecting, investigating, and resolving security events, owning the end-to-end security posture of bunq.
Work together with our CISO to define our security roadmap by identifying gaps and risks, then drive the implementation of new tools and measures to mitigate those threats.
Manage and harden our core corporate infrastructure, including G-suite, AWS, Okta, and our fleet of Apple endpoints.
Requirements
You have experience leading a small, hands-on team of Security Engineers, and you aren't afraid to get your hands dirty.
You have extensive, practical experience with SOC processes, incident response, and SIEM software.
You possess a deep knowledge of security best practices for both cloud and corporate IT environments.
You have hands-on experience managing and securing G-suite, Okta, AWS, Apple endpoints, and device management software (preferably Kandji).
You are fluent in English - able to communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
