Automation and Retool Engineering Lead

Proven experience in people leadership, with a strong track record of hiring, mentoring, and developing engineering teams to achieve high performance.

A solid technical foundation in frontend development, JavaScript, and/or low-code engineering, with hands-on experience using tools like Retool and n8n.

Exceptional project management skills, with the ability to translate high-level business goals into a prioritized technical roadmap and hold your team accountable for delivery.

A strategic mindset with the ability to assess complex technical ecosystems, identify risks, and make critical decisions about tooling and architecture.

Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively with operational teams, product leaders, and other stakeholders to get it done.



Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset.

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget.

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands).

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey).

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands).

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration.

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us.

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options.

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands).

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria).

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands).

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.



Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.