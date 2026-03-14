Product Owner - Cards
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Product Owner - Cards, your mission is to build the most seamless and secure card experiences on the planet. This means giving our users effortless control over their money - from getting a refund with a single tap, to getting paid by their customers using just their phone.
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take ownership
As our Product Owner - Cards, you'll own features that are critical to our user's financial life and business success.
Design and deliver a frictionless, in-app refund process for card payments. You'll ensure users can easily report fraudulent charges or dispute merchant issues, and get their money back with full transparency on timelines and status.
Drive the vision and adoption of Tap to Pay, transforming our users' phones into simple, powerful payment terminals and eliminating their need for complex, costly hardware.
Ensure both the refund and Tap to Pay experiences are perfectly adapted to meet the specific expectations and regulations of each new country we enter, making our product feel native everywhere.
Requirements
You're a product person at your core. You think critically, dive deep into data to understand the root of a problem, and aren't satisfied until you've found the 'why'.
You have a solid understanding of Mastercard related payments and monitoring payment systems.
You are skilled at mapping the end-to-end customer journey to identify pain points and create a seamless user experience.
You excel at collaborating with engineers, translating complex problems into clear requirements and simple, effective solutions.
You are fluent in English - able to communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style