At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Product Owner - Cards, your mission is to build the most seamless and secure card experiences on the planet. This means giving our users effortless control over their money - from getting a refund with a single tap, to getting paid by their customers using just their phone.

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Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take ownership

As our Product Owner - Cards, you'll own features that are critical to our user's financial life and business success.