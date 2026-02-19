Senior Product Risk Officer
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Senior Product Risk Officer, you’ll be instrumental in making sure our user can use new features with confidence - no surprises, no broken flows, and no unnecessary risk. You'll be the expert who safeguards our innovation, ensuring that as we move fast, we also move smart, keeping our user’s banking safe, compliant, and reliable.
Up for this?
Take Ownership
As a Senior Product Risk Officer, you’ll play a critical role in embedding robust risk management directly into our fast-paced product development lifecycle.
Conduct comprehensive risk assessments on new products and major changes to ensure they are safe to launch, so our user can trust that everything works as expected from day one.
Work closely with product teams to spot regulatory issues early and fix them without slowing down innovation.
Establish and oversee post-launch monitoring to ensure our users' banking experience stays reliable, secure, and smooth.
Requirements
You are familiar with how a financial services business works: deposits, payments, investments, and other financial products.
You are familiar with banking and investment regulations (CRD, PSD2, MiFiD2, MICAR etc.).
You have a solid grasp of how modern web applications work, including backends, frontends, APIs, and third-party integrations.
You are fluent in English – able to communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Your space to perform
