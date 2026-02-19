At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Senior Product Risk Officer, you’ll be instrumental in making sure our user can use new features with confidence - no surprises, no broken flows, and no unnecessary risk. You'll be the expert who safeguards our innovation, ensuring that as we move fast, we also move smart, keeping our user’s banking safe, compliant, and reliable.

Take Ownership

As a Senior Product Risk Officer, you’ll play a critical role in embedding robust risk management directly into our fast-paced product development lifecycle.