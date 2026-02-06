Website Content Owner
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Website Content Owner, you’ll be instrumental in translating our product's value into clear, compelling web experiences. Collaborate with our dynamic team to build world-class website content that drives massive organic growth and turns searchers into happy users.
Take Ownership
As our Website Content Owner, you’ll turn our product's magic into messaging that converts, engaging users at every step of their journey.
Translate bunq’s innovative products and features into clear, compelling landing pages and content experiences that resonate with users.
Own the end-to-end process of writing and implementing website content using Framer, ensuring every page is fast, accurate, and consistent with our brand voice.
Drive our organic visibility by ensuring all website content is expertly optimized for both traditional and generative search engines, applying SEO fundamentals to capture user intent.
Requirements
Proven experience in high-impact marketing website copywriting, turning product features into user-centric messaging that drives conversion.
A strong grasp of on-page and content SEO fundamentals, using keyword research and search intent to grow organic traffic.
The ability to create clear, actionable content briefs that align cross-functional teams (product, design, paid marketing) on goals and messaging.
Deep expertise in visual storytelling, collaborating with designers to combine narrative, copy, and layout into intuitive, conversion-focused web pages.
Excellent research skills, grounding your content in user, market, and competitor analysis to ensure relevance and credibility.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
