Business Onboarding (KYB) Process Lead
About this role
We believe that opening a business bank account should be as easy as taking your business online—and we mean easy. Our goal is a seamless, fast, and transparent onboarding experience for every business owner. As our Business Onboarding Process Lead, you’ll ensure that we keep our promise to onboard businesses in 5 minutes or less.
Your expertise will reshape and automate onboarding processes, cut through unnecessary back-and-forth, and give businesses the clarity they need every step of the way. Through this, you’ll help us deliver a delightful user experience, showing entrepreneurs they’ve chosen the right bank for their financial journey.
Up for this?
Take ownership:
As the Business Onboarding Process Lead, you’ll own the processes that make it possible for companies to get started right away. Specifically, you’ll be in charge of:
Data-driven problem solving: Conduct weekly analyses of users that don’t meet our 5-minute onboarding promise, identify root causes, and reduce inefficiencies to keep that figure below 4%.
Clear communication: Ensure users in onboarding always know what is expected of them, what they need to do next, and receive a clear timeline for their account verification.
Policy optimisation: Conduct quarterly reviews of SBI codes, risk labels, and acceptance policies to remove unnecessary blockers while maintaining compliance
Leverage APIs: Use service providers where possible to directly collect and verify user data, boosting 5-minute onboarding
Requirements
Deep expertise in KYB processes, with familiarity in EDD and CDD across EU markets.
Proven ability to deliver seamless UX for onboarding journeys, ideally with product-facing experience.
Strong analytical and research skills that allow you to turn raw data into actionable business insights.
The ability to plan, organize, and execute complex improvements to onboarding mechanisms while driving real results.
Prior experience optimizing policies and working in regulated environments.
Excellent knowledge of various risk profiles and acceptance standards, including risk-labeling frameworks and decision paths.
Strong communication skills and a user-centric approach to problem-solving—always keeping Eva (our user) at the heart of every decision.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly
🧳 Digital Nomad program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club in the Netherlands, option for MultiSport card in Bulgaria
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands and lunch allowance in Bulgaria
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style