Retail Media Lead - Benelux

Proven experience running Retail Media as a performance acquisition channel, with a history of owning and optimizing campaigns on retail networks (e.g., grocery, marketplaces, e-commerce platforms).

Demonstrated ability to turn fragmented experiments into simple frameworks, codifying learnings into repeatable playbooks to drive scalable growth.

Strong commercial acumen with proven skills in negotiation and deal structuring, with experience securing favorable terms and managing ongoing partner relationships.

Deep expertise in cohort-based performance analysis, with a track record of reallocating budgets to winning combinations based on rigorous data evaluation.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both external partners and internal teams in a fast-paced environment.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app , it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.