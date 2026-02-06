Retail Media Lead - Benelux
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Retail Media Lead - Benelux, you will be the driving force behind our user acquisition strategy, building our retail media presence from the ground up to bring bunq to everyone in the Benelux.
Take ownership
As the Retail Media Lead - Benelux, you will own the strategy and execution to establish and scale this critical new acquisition channel.
Go from 0 to 1 by building our Benelux Retail Media playbook from the ground up, defining formats, establishing benchmarks, and creating robust test plans.
Own the commercial challenge by securing prime retail media inventory, negotiating favorable commercial terms, and managing our day-to-day relationships with key retail partners.
Drive profitable growth by optimizing campaigns for high-value users (activation, retention, LTV) and meticulously analyzing performance by retailer, placement, and promotion to identify winning combinations.
Requirements
Proven experience running Retail Media as a performance acquisition channel, with a history of owning and optimizing campaigns on retail networks (e.g., grocery, marketplaces, e-commerce platforms).
Demonstrated ability to turn fragmented experiments into simple frameworks, codifying learnings into repeatable playbooks to drive scalable growth.
Strong commercial acumen with proven skills in negotiation and deal structuring, with experience securing favorable terms and managing ongoing partner relationships.
Deep expertise in cohort-based performance analysis, with a track record of reallocating budgets to winning combinations based on rigorous data evaluation.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both external partners and internal teams in a fast-paced environment.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.