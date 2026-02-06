Product Owner (Open Application)

Proven experience in product management, with a track record of owning a product or significant features from concept to launch and beyond.

Experience in either Payments, AI, Business, Wealth, Stocks, Crypto, Savings, Credit, FinCrime & Security, International Expansion, Growth, UX, Retention, or Propositions is a major plus.

A deep, user-obsessed mindset, with a passion for turning complex problems into simple, elegant, and intuitive user experiences.

Strong analytical and data-driven skills. You are comfortable with data, know how to ask the right questions, and can use A/B testing and analytics to guide your product decisions.

A strong technical aptitude and the ability to have credible conversations with engineers. You don't need to be a coder, but you understand how software is built and can work effectively to find simple solutions to complex technical challenges.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills in English. You can articulate your vision, get buy-in, and collaborate effectively in a fast-paced, global team.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.



Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style