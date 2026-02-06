Product Owner (Open Application)
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As a Product Owner at bunq, you are the driving force behind a core piece of our user's experience. Your mission is to own your product, understand our users (Eva) inside and out, and ship beautiful, effective features that make their lives easy.
Take ownership
As a Product Owner, you will own the end-to-end product vision and roadmap for your domain, whatever that may be. You get it done.
Own the end-to-end product vision and roadmap for your domain, relentlessly focused on solving user problems and creating massive value.
Lead the full product lifecycle, from identifying user needs and defining problems to collaborating with world-class engineers and designers to ship elegant and effective solutions.
Relentlessly use data, A/B testing, and user feedback to measure the impact of your work, ensuring every feature we ship moves us closer to our North Star.
Requirements
Proven experience in product management, with a track record of owning a product or significant features from concept to launch and beyond.
Experience in either Payments, AI, Business, Wealth, Stocks, Crypto, Savings, Credit, FinCrime & Security, International Expansion, Growth, UX, Retention, or Propositions is a major plus.
A deep, user-obsessed mindset, with a passion for turning complex problems into simple, elegant, and intuitive user experiences.
Strong analytical and data-driven skills. You are comfortable with data, know how to ask the right questions, and can use A/B testing and analytics to guide your product decisions.
A strong technical aptitude and the ability to have credible conversations with engineers. You don't need to be a coder, but you understand how software is built and can work effectively to find simple solutions to complex technical challenges.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills in English. You can articulate your vision, get buy-in, and collaborate effectively in a fast-paced, global team.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style