Staying stuck comes at a price most people underestimate. There is the obvious financial cost of a job search that drags on longer than it should. However, there is also the quieter erosion, the confidence that gradually hollows out, the professional identity that starts to feel uncertain, the energy spent going in circles without a clear direction forward. For internationally experienced professionals in the Netherlands, that cost tends to compound. The market is unfamiliar, the cultural signals are different, and the history you have spent years building somehow stops speaking for itself. You know what needs to change. What is harder to find is the structured support to actually make it happen, in a market that plays by rules you are still learning, without someone in your corner who genuinely understands them from the inside. How Spark Back Coaching can support you That is precisely the gap Spark Back Coaching was built to close. We spoke to Christina Ioannidou, founder of Spark Back Coaching, about who she works with and what that support actually looks like in practice. You spent close to 20 years inside HR before becoming a coach. How does that shape what you do now? Before founding Spark Back Coaching, Christina led HR functions at international organisations including Booking.com and Samsung, as well as a series of fast-scaling European tech companies. She has hired hundreds of people, built teams from scratch, guided organisations through restructures, and coached senior leaders through decisions that rarely come with a clear right answer.

That insider experience is precisely what makes her coaching different. Her clients are mostly experienced professionals navigating real complexity. And they need someone who has genuinely operated in the environments they are describing, not someone working from a theoretical framework. Who are the people who typically work with you? Three groups find their way to Spark Back Coaching, and their situations tend to overlap more than they initially expect. The first group are internationally experienced professionals struggling to get traction in the Dutch job market. The challenge is rarely competence; it is translation. How to reframe a strong international track record for a local hiring context, how to read the cultural signals, and how to present seniority and expertise as an asset. "Thanks to her guidance, I gained greater clarity and was able to successfully land a new role, feeling both grounded and self-assured." ~ Altea Barbato, Engineering & Program Manager The second group are professionals ready for a genuine career change, rather than another version of the same role. This is deeper work, built around self-awareness, personal brand, and a deliberate strategy for making the move sustainable.

"She helped me to look at myself, my values and my career from a fresh perspective. With renewed purpose, focus and drive, I’m thrilled to begin my next inspiring chapter." ~ Yiannis Dimitroulas, SEO/Digital Marketing Lead The third group are professionals dealing with burnout. For this group, the path back into the market has to start somewhere more fundamental than application strategy. Rebuilding energy, restoring boundaries, and recovering confidence come first. Nevertheless, the end goal remains the same: a sustainable return to meaningful work. "She was clear and flexible, and her approaches were tailored to the needs and changes in your life during the coaching journey. I could visibly see the positive changes in my work mindset after her coaching." ~ Ketharini Senthilkumar, Senior Project Manager What does the work actually look like? Programmes are designed around where each person is. Some people need sharp, practical support specifically for preparing for the Dutch job market. Others need a longer engagement to work through self-awareness and positioning before a single application goes out. Every programme can also be fully customised because no two situations are the same.