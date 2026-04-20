Home
Career
Dutch news & articles
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law

Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law

By
Simone Jacobs
Olivia Logan

Employees in the Netherlands are set to benefit from a new EU law on pay transparency. Countries in the EU must transpose the directive into national legislation by June 2026. 

EU introduces pay transparency law

A new law on pay transparency will be enforced by the European Commission this year. Soon, all employers operating in the EU, regardless of company size, will have to follow the new rules.

The rules are designed to make the hiring process and employment conditions fairer for employees. Employers will be obliged to use gender neutral language in job descriptions and titles. They will also be obliged to inform prospective employees about starting salaries or pay ranges, either in a job advertisement or during an interview.

Employers will be forbidden from asking prospective employees about their salaries in previous roles. If a prospective employee is hired, the company will also be forbidden from including a clause in their employment contract which forbids the employee from discussing their salary with colleagues. 

Workers will also be newly entitled to request information on average salaries within their company, broken down by sex and role. Employees who prove they have experienced pay discrimination, in relation to salary, bonuses or other benefits, will be able to claim compensation.

Reports on gender pay gaps by larger EU companies

Included in the new law is the obligation for larger companies to file regular reports on any potential pay gap between men and women in the same job roles.

Companies with 250 or more employees will have to file these pay gap reports annually and companies with 150 to 249 employees will have to file every three years. Companies with 100 to 149 employees will have to file every three years starting June 7, 2031.

Figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) show that women in the Netherlands currently earn an average of 10,5 percent less than men. While the pay gap is shrinking - down from 19 percent in 2010 - it is still higher than the EU’s acceptable range.

If companies file a report which finds a gender pay gap of more than 5 percent for men and women in the same roles, the EU law will consider this unjustifiable. Companies will be required to conduct an assessment alongside employee representatives and implement changes or face fines.

The rules will also apply to companies registered outside the EU that have 100 or more employees living in EU states. EU member states now have until June 7, 2026, to transpose the new directive into national employment law. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

Related Stories

The culture shock nobody really explainsThe culture shock nobody really explains
Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Feeling stuck? What expats can do when career clarity feels out of reachFeeling stuck? What expats can do when career clarity feels out of reach
How to get your foreign qualifications recognised in the NetherlandsHow to get your foreign qualifications recognised in the Netherlands
May 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMay 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
6 tips on how to say goodbye to job hunting forever6 tips on how to say goodbye to job hunting forever
5 questions to ask yourself when considering a career change5 questions to ask yourself when considering a career change

JOBS IN THE NETHERLANDS

FEATURED
Social Media Content & Video Creator (Intern, Hybrid - Amsterdam)
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted date April 20, 2026
FEATURED
Editor-in-Chief (Full-time, Hybrid - Amsterdam)
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted date April 20, 2026
Head of Organic Growth
Management / Consulting
Amsterdam
Posted date April 20, 2026
Executive Assistant - Dutch & English
Administration / Secretarial
Schiphol
Posted date April 20, 2026
See all jobs
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.