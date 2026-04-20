Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law

Employees in the Netherlands are set to benefit from a new EU law on pay transparency. Countries in the EU must transpose the directive into national legislation by June 2026.

EU introduces pay transparency law

A new law on pay transparency will be enforced by the European Commission this year. Soon, all employers operating in the EU, regardless of company size, will have to follow the new rules.

The rules are designed to make the hiring process and employment conditions fairer for employees. Employers will be obliged to use gender neutral language in job descriptions and titles. They will also be obliged to inform prospective employees about starting salaries or pay ranges, either in a job advertisement or during an interview.

Employers will be forbidden from asking prospective employees about their salaries in previous roles. If a prospective employee is hired, the company will also be forbidden from including a clause in their employment contract which forbids the employee from discussing their salary with colleagues.