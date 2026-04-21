The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour

The minimum wage in the Netherlands for young workers between the ages of 16 and 20 is set to increase. Young people could see themselves earning more than 2 euros extra per hour.

Young workers in the Netherlands to earn more from 2027

The Dutch government plans to raise the youth minimum wage from 2027. The increase will depend on the age of the worker, with 16-year-olds seeing a potential rise of at least 81 cents while 19-year-olds could receive 2,20 euros more per hour.

While the youth minimum wage is increasing, the exact hike is still uncertain. Once the normal minimum wage increase is determined, we will have a clearer picture of how much extra young people will earn. This is announced twice a year in January and July.

15-year-olds will not see a wage increase like their slightly older peers. "They will turn 16, 17, or 18 naturally. We allocated the largest increase to those years because that is when people start becoming independent," Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Hans Vijlbrief told NOS.