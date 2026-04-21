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The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour

The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour

By Simone Jacobs

The minimum wage in the Netherlands for young workers between the ages of 16 and 20 is set to increase. Young people could see themselves earning more than 2 euros extra per hour.

Young workers in the Netherlands to earn more from 2027

The Dutch government plans to raise the youth minimum wage from 2027. The increase will depend on the age of the worker, with 16-year-olds seeing a potential rise of at least 81 cents while 19-year-olds could receive 2,20 euros more per hour.

While the youth minimum wage is increasing, the exact hike is still uncertain. Once the normal minimum wage increase is determined, we will have a clearer picture of how much extra young people will earn. This is announced twice a year in January and July.

15-year-olds will not see a wage increase like their slightly older peers. "They will turn 16, 17, or 18 naturally. We allocated the largest increase to those years because that is when people start becoming independent," Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Hans Vijlbrief told NOS.

Here is the minimum young workers will be paid in 2027:

Age

Minimum wage 2026

Minimum wage 2027

20

11,77

12,87

19

8,83

11,03

18

7,36

9,19

17

5,81

7,35

16

5,07

5,88

15

4,41

4,41

Financial worries grow for Dutch youth

Rising costs of living make it harder for all workers, but especially young people who often work in smaller roles that don’t see as many wage increases. According to NOS, recent studies have shown that more and more young people have no money left over at the end of the month. "So it was time for an increase," said Vijlbrief.

However, whether young workers will actually feel the benefits of the wage increase is up in the air. Youth wages are already higher than the minimum wage in several collective labour agreements and work sectors.

Employers have also warned that the move will raise personnel costs, which could be passed on to customers. The government estimates that this could increase prices by 0,5 to 1,5 percent. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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