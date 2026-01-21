Assistant Financial Controller | English | Almere area

Our client is a global supplier and manufacturer of optical networking equipment as well as a reseller of refurbished networking devices (routers & switches). The Assistant Financial Controller plays a crucial role in supporting the finance team, assisting with financial reporting, account management, and ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures. This position requires a detail-oriented professional who upholds commitment to accuracy, integrity, and operational excellence.



Supervision and Support



Oversee daily financial tasks and assist in the training and development of junior finance staff, ensuring efficient workflow and timely completion of duties. Provide support to the Financial Controller with financial operations, monthly closings, and audits as required.



Account Management and Reporting



Assist in preparing and reviewing financial statements, reports, and forecasts, ensuring compliance with accounting principles and internal controls. Communicate with internal departments to collect necessary financial data, ensuring timely reporting and resolution of discrepancies.



Budgeting and Financial Analysis



Assist in the preparation of annual budgets and financial planning. Analyze financial performance, identify variances, and provide insights to management to improve financial efficiency.



Compliance and Controls



Ensure adherence to local tax laws, accounting regulations, and corporate policies. Support internal audits, ensuring all financial records are accurate and up-to-date.



Process Improvement



Assist in the development and implementation of improved financial processes and systems for increased efficiency and accuracy. Support the automation of financial reporting and analysis, aiming to streamline financial operations.

Essential Skills:



Financial Expertise: Proficient in accounting principles and financial reporting.



Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills to explain complex financial data to non-financial teams.



Analytical Skills: Ability to perform detailed financial analysis, identify trends, and provide actionable insights.



Technical Proficiency: Skilled in financial software, ERP systems, and Microsoft Excel.



Problem-Solving: Ability to identify financial discrepancies and develop practical solutions.



Time Management: Efficiently manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively to meet deadlines.



Essential Competences:



Attention to Detail: A meticulous approach to financial data and reporting to ensure accuracy.



Adaptability: Ability to adapt to changing financial regulations and company processes.



Initiative: Proactively identify areas for process improvement and contribute to financial decision-making.



Team Collaboration: Ability to work effectively with the finance team and other departments to achieve financial goals.



Integrity: Uphold high ethical standards in all financial practices.



Customer Focus: Understanding the financial needs of internal stakeholders and supporting them with clear financial insights.



What's in it for you