3D Motion Designer

3D Motion Designer

Posted on April 14, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on April 14, 2026

About this role

Are you ready to redefine our brand's visual identity? At bunq, we believe that modern, sophisticated 3D motion is critical to building trust and showing our users that we are a cutting-edge service. We’re looking for a true owner to lead this transformation, build a world class motion design system from the ground up, and set a new standard for creative excellence. This isn't just about making things look good; it's about architecting the future of our visual brand.

Take ownership

As the owner of our 3D motion design system, you are the guardian of our visual quality. You'll solve the critical problem of how to modernize our brand and produce world-class creatives at scale, ensuring every visual builds trust with our users.

  • Set the Vision: Define and execute the strategy to evolve our visual language from 2D to a premium, sophisticated 3D motion system that stands out.

  • Architect the System: Design, document, and maintain a reusable motion/3D framework (rules, templates, primitives) that empowers other designers to produce consistent, high-quality work with speed and ease.

  • Lead with Craft: Get hands on to create stunning 3D product animations, from modeling and lighting to the final render, for our key marketing touchpoints, setting the quality bar for the entire organization.

  • Pioneer Smart Automation: Integrate AI powered tools and automated workflows into our creative process to eliminate repetitive manual work, allowing us to scale excellence, not just output.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Requirements

  • You are a master of 3D craft: Expert level, hands on proficiency in modeling, shading, lighting, and rendering products with photorealistic materials and studio grade quality.

  • You have a deep knowledge of premium motion: A portfolio that shows your experience in camera movement, timing, and easing to create calm, sophisticated motion without visual noise.

  • You are a proven system-builder: You can define, document, and scale a reusable motion design system.You think in frameworks, not just one off projects.

  • You have an AI-first mindset: You possess a forward thinking approach to integrating AI workflows into the design process to boost efficiency and amplify creative quality.

  • You have a true ownership mentality: You're a proactive problem solver who can identify strategic gaps and build a structured plan to execute a creative vision.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

Want more jobs like this?Get Management / Consulting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Incident Manager
Business Onboarding (KYB) Process Lead
Product Owner - Cards
Senior Product Risk Officer
Head of Compliance
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
Your guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job marketYour guide to meeting (and exceeding) expectations in the Dutch job market
Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position