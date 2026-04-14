3D Motion Designer

You are a master of 3D craft: Expert level, hands on proficiency in modeling, shading, lighting, and rendering products with photorealistic materials and studio grade quality.

You have a deep knowledge of premium motion: A portfolio that shows your experience in camera movement, timing, and easing to create calm, sophisticated motion without visual noise.

You are a proven system-builder: You can define, document, and scale a reusable motion design system.You think in frameworks, not just one off projects.

You have an AI-first mindset: You possess a forward thinking approach to integrating AI workflows into the design process to boost efficiency and amplify creative quality.

You have a true ownership mentality: You're a proactive problem solver who can identify strategic gaps and build a structured plan to execute a creative vision.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app , it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)

🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.