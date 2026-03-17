Incident Manager
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Incident Manager, your mission is to be the guardian of our operational stability. You'll ensure our services run 24/7, and when issues arise, you'll lead the charge to resolve them swiftly, ensuring our users' money and trust are always protected.
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take Ownership
As our Incident Manager, you are the commander-in-chief during any service disruption, responsible for restoring normalcy with speed and precision. You'll:
Lead our incident response from detection to resolution, ensuring minimal impact on our users by making critical decisions quickly.
Develop and run our "firefighting" process to identify and resolve smaller issues before they can escalate into major incidents.
Drive our post-incident learning cycle, documenting root causes and ensuring structural fixes are implemented so that the same problem never happens twice.
Requirements
You are decisive and composed, able to take charge and provide clear direction in high-pressure, crisis situations.
You are a master communicator, capable of coordinating technical teams and clearly reporting progress to all stakeholders.
You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a knack for diagnosing root causes under pressure.
You have the technical aptitude to understand our technology stack and incident response protocols.
You are fluent in English - able to communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style