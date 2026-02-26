Product Owner - Billing & Savings
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Product Owner - Billing & Savings, your mission is to build and maintain the engine of trust between bunq and its users: a billing system that is always transparent, and a savings platform that offers outstanding value.
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take Ownership
As our Product Owner - Billing & Savings, you will manage the end-to-end lifecycle of our billing and savings products.
Implement all pricing and billing changes with accuracy, maintaining a bug-free system to ensure users are always charged exactly what they were promised.
Drive our savings proposition by constantly monitoring market interest rates, proposing competitive changes, and flawlessly implementing them across all our savings products.
Ensure both our billing and savings products are intuitive, transparent, and fully compliant with regulatory requirements across all markets.
Requirements
You have deep expertise in building and expanding complex financial products, particularly in billing, pricing, or savings.
You have proven UX skills and a user-centric mindset, always starting from the user's perspective to create simple, intuitive experiences.
You are familiar with the banking regulatory requirements across different markets.
You are a skilled project manager, able to anticipate roadblocks, drive results, and deliver on time.
You are fluent in English - able to communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
