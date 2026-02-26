Product Owner - Billing & Savings

Product Owner - Billing & Savings

Posted on February 26, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on February 26, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Product Owner - Billing & Savings, your mission is to build and maintain the engine of trust between bunq and its users: a billing system that is always transparent, and a savings platform that offers outstanding value.

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take Ownership

As our Product Owner - Billing & Savings, you will manage the end-to-end lifecycle of our billing and savings products.

  • Implement all pricing and billing changes with accuracy, maintaining a bug-free system to ensure users are always charged exactly what they were promised.

  • Drive our savings proposition by constantly monitoring market interest rates, proposing competitive changes, and flawlessly implementing them across all our savings products.

  • Ensure both our billing and savings products are intuitive, transparent, and fully compliant with regulatory requirements across all markets.

Requirements

  • You have deep expertise in building and expanding complex financial products, particularly in billing, pricing, or savings.

  • You have proven UX skills and a user-centric mindset, always starting from the user's perspective to create simple, intuitive experiences.

  • You are familiar with the banking regulatory requirements across different markets.

  • You are a skilled project manager, able to anticipate roadblocks, drive results, and deliver on time.

  • You are fluent in English - able to communicate effectively in a global team, ensuring collaboration and clarity across all project stages.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

New to the Netherlands or settling in? Meet expat-friendly businesses, attend free workshops on housing, careers and education, and unlock fair-only offers at IAmExpat Fair Amsterdam (March 7, 2026, 10:00–17:00, Beurs van Berlage). Get tickets: https://amsterdam.iamexpatfair.nl/

Want more jobs like this?Get Management / Consulting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

(Senior) Product Owner
Product Lead - Security and Crime Prevention
Senior Product Risk Officer
Business Onboarding (KYB) Process Lead
Head of Compliance
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position