Product Lead - Security and Crime Prevention

Deep, hands-on experience in cybersecurity and fraud prevention, ideally with a strong technical background in designing and implementing security systems.

Proven leadership skills with experience guiding and mentoring product teams to deliver on a complex and critical roadmap.

A solid understanding of the financial services landscape, including knowledge of payments, financial regulations (like AML), and compliance certifications.

A user-obsessed mindset, with a keen ability to understand and balance the consequences of security decisions on the end-user experience.

Excellent project management and stakeholder communication skills in English, with proven experience in managing relationships with internal teams, auditors, and regulators.



Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed. 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset.

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget.

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳).

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration.

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us.

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options.

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq.

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case.

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills.

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style.