Product Lead - Fraud and Crime Prevention
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As our Product Lead - Security and Crime Prevention, you will be the guardian of our users' trust. Your mission is to ensure every user (Eva) can access bunq safely from anywhere, always, by building a world-class, fortified, and intelligent security ecosystem.
Take ownership
As our Product Lead - Security and Crime Prevention, you’ll own the product vision and roadmap to protect our users and our platform from constantly evolving threats.
Own the end-to-end product strategy for security, guiding your team to design and control systems that provide robust protection while maintaining a seamless and beautiful user experience.
Lead your team in the charge against financial crime by designing, building, and implementing advanced systems for fraud prevention, AML, and sanctions screening that stay ahead of emerging threats.
Drive the operational excellence of our security functions, empowering your team to leverage automation, AI, and FinCrime modeling to improve efficiency, reduce manual workload, and stay in control of our regulatory obligations.
Requirements
You possess proven skills in directly leading and guiding product teams.
You are familiar with modern fraud prevention methods and technology.
You have a strong understanding of financial regulations, compliance certifications, and audits.
You have basic skills in Machine Learning.
You can think from a user's perspective, with a keen ability to balance security decisions with the end-user experience.
You are an excellent communicator and speak English fluently.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed. 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset.
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget.
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳).
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration.
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us.
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options.
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq.
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case.
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills.
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.
