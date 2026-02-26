Product Lead - Fraud and Crime Prevention

You possess proven skills in directly leading and guiding product teams.

You are familiar with modern fraud prevention methods and technology.

You have a strong understanding of financial regulations, compliance certifications, and audits.

You have basic skills in Machine Learning.

You can think from a user's perspective, with a keen ability to balance security decisions with the end-user experience.

You are an excellent communicator and speak English fluently.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed. 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset.

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget.

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing.

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳).

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration.

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us.

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options.

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq.

⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case.

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills.

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.



Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.