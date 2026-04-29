Web Brand Designer
About this role
At bunq, we believe that world-class user experience comes from a deep, scalable system, not just one-off designs. We're looking for a designer who will build our next-generation website design system, powered by AI and an obsession with quality.
This isn't a traditional web design role. We’re not looking for someone to just create mockups. We're looking for a hands-on product designer who will own our entire website design system, from the foundational rules in Figma to directing AI tools that generate production-ready code. Your mission is to ensure every user interaction is consistent, trustworthy, and effortlessly simple.
Take ownership
As our Website Brand Designer, you will be the architect of our user's first impression. You’ll solve the critical problem of inconsistency and friction, ensuring our website is a seamless, high-converting experience on every page and every device.
Architect the Design System: You will own and evolve our website design system (tokens, components, layouts) as the single source of truth, ensuring it functions as a clear "brief" for both human designers and AI build tools.
Direct AI-Powered Workflows: You will lead the implementation of AI tools (like v0, Lovable, Cursor) to design, build, and deploy high-quality web pages and components, dramatically increasing our speed and consistency.
Drive Conversion through Design: You will apply a deep understanding of conversion rate optimization principles to every layout, component, and user flow, ensuring our design choices directly contribute to user sign-ups.
Own the Full Stack (Design to Deploy): You will take your designs from concept to live, interactive prototypes without developer dependency, owning the entire workflow from Figma to Framer and beyond.
Requirements
You are fluent in AI-directed design: You have deep, hands-on expertise with market-leading AI design and build tools and know how to direct them to produce high-quality, on-brand output.
You are a master of design systems: You think in terms of scalable systems—tokens, components, and clear documentation—and have a portfolio that proves it.
You are technically grounded: You have a strong understanding of CSS, layout logic, and component structure, allowing you to quality-check AI-generated code and step in manually when needed.
You have a proven track record in conversion: You don’t just design for aesthetics; you design to drive action, with a deep understanding of what makes users click and convert.
You are a true owner: You have an unstoppable 'get-shit-done' mentality and thrive on taking full ownership of your work, from initial strategy to final, published output.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.