Web Brand Designer

You are fluent in AI-directed design: You have deep, hands-on expertise with market-leading AI design and build tools and know how to direct them to produce high-quality, on-brand output.

You are a master of design systems: You think in terms of scalable systems—tokens, components, and clear documentation—and have a portfolio that proves it.

You are technically grounded: You have a strong understanding of CSS, layout logic, and component structure, allowing you to quality-check AI-generated code and step in manually when needed.

You have a proven track record in conversion: You don’t just design for aesthetics; you design to drive action, with a deep understanding of what makes users click and convert.

You are a true owner: You have an unstoppable 'get-shit-done' mentality and thrive on taking full ownership of your work, from initial strategy to final, published output.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.