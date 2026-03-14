Business Development Specialist | Market Research
Posted on March 14, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on March 14, 2026
About this role
Are you proactive, commercially driven, and energized by turning new opportunities into long‑term client relationships?
For one of our international partners in the market research and data‑insights industry, we are looking for a proactive Business Development Specialist. They are growing quickly and are now strengthening their Amsterdam team with someone who enjoys building relationships, spotting opportunities, and helping clients find the right research solutions.
What You Will Do
For one of our international partners in the market research and data‑insights industry, we are looking for a proactive Business Development Specialist. They are growing quickly and are now strengthening their Amsterdam team with someone who enjoys building relationships, spotting opportunities, and helping clients find the right research solutions.
What You Will Do
- Research and identify new commercial opportunities within the market research and PR landscape.
- Build and maintain relationships with potential clients and schedule introductory calls or meetings.
- Support in preparing pricing proposals, checking feasibility for online audience recruitment, and recommending suitable methodologies.
- Work closely with the internal operations team to ensure projects are scoped correctly and client expectations are managed well.
- Attend industry events and networking sessions to represent the company.
- Handle inbound requests and follow up actively to convert leads into ongoing partnerships.
- Support account development by ensuring a high level of service for both new and existing clients.
- Keep CRM systems up to date and contribute to sales reporting and pipeline tracking.
Requirements
Who You Are
- You bring around 2 years of experience in sales, business development, or account management within the market research or PR field.
- You understand online quantitative research or have knowledge of the online sample/data collection landscape.
- You speak fluent English (C1/C2). You communicate with ease and enjoy connecting with people in the research and insights industry.
- You are ambitious, target‑driven, and motivated to grow within a commercial role.
- You are a proactive self-starter who can make smart and fast choices independently. You are hands-on and like learning on the job in a scale-up environment.
- You feel comfortable working with tools such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator, G‑Suite, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Bonus points if you speak additional languages (such as German, Dutch, or one of the Nordic languages), have experience working with PR agencies, or are familiar with online sampling tools.
Salary
€3500-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a dynamic insights agency that offers specialized services in polling solutions that deliver targeted and quality respondents. The company supports research agencies, PR firms, brands, and event organizations through innovative online data collection solutions.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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