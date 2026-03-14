Business Development Specialist | Market Research

Research and identify new commercial opportunities within the market research and PR landscape.

Build and maintain relationships with potential clients and schedule introductory calls or meetings.

Support in preparing pricing proposals, checking feasibility for online audience recruitment, and recommending suitable methodologies.

Work closely with the internal operations team to ensure projects are scoped correctly and client expectations are managed well.

Attend industry events and networking sessions to represent the company.

Handle inbound requests and follow up actively to convert leads into ongoing partnerships.

Support account development by ensuring a high level of service for both new and existing clients.

Keep CRM systems up to date and contribute to sales reporting and pipeline tracking.

For one of our international partners in the market research and data‑insights industry, we are looking for a proactive Business Development Specialist. They are growing quickly and are now strengthening their Amsterdam team with someone who enjoys building relationships, spotting opportunities, and helping clients find the right research solutions.