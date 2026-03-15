Technical Sales Engineer | English

Are you a technically minded sales professional with strong English skills and a passion for engineering solutions? We are looking for a Technical Sales Engineer with a proactive commercial mindset on behalf of our client, a global manufacturer of advanced material products.

Key Responsibilities:

Sales & Account Management

Take ownership of the existing UK customer book and ensure continuity of service and relationships

Identify and respond to new sales opportunities through inbound web enquiries (20-30 per day) and direct outreach

Conduct in-person customer visits (approximately once a month on average) and prepare and lead web-based client meetings

Manage distributor relationships alongside direct accounts

Calculate and issue commercial quotations and follow up proactively

Maintain accurate records of client contacts, project status, and activity history

Technical Support & Product Development

Match customer requirements to standard product solutions across a catalogue

Identify where minor customisation is needed and coordinate the specification process

Manage the full lifecycle of custom material development projects in coordination with the engineering team, including scheduling, sampling, and customer feedback loops

Produce basic 2D technical drawings for customer-specific applications

Work with the Production team in Eindhoven to verify designs and run custom tests where needed, and compile reports documenting outcomes

Solve client problems with the most appropriate product solutions

Marketing & Events

Attend 3-4 trade shows per year, including booth preparation and sample and promotional material organisation

Deliver product education sessions and produce support materials for distributor networks

Contribute to presentations and other materials for the General Manager as required

Handle tradeshow and workshop coordination

Qualifications & Skills:

Strong command of English, both written and spoken

1-2 years of professional experience in sales, technical sales, or applications engineering

Basic 2D CAD skills (eDrawings, SolidWorks, or equivalent for 2D sketches and simple technical drawings only, no advanced modelling required)

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint

Solid interpersonal and communication skills, able to engage with engineers, procurement teams, and distributors

Proactive, outbound commercial mindset with genuine drive to find new business

Ability to coordinate across multiple internal stakeholders and external partners simultaneously

Willingness to travel regularly within Europe (approximately once a month, plus 3-4 trade shows per year)

EU Passport and driving licence

Resilience and tenacity with the ability to handle tough situations

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Team working ability with independent working capabilities

Excellent time keeping and ability to work under tight deadlines

Background in mechanical, chemical, electronics, or materials engineering (highly preferred)

Experience managing distributor relationships or indirect sales channels (highly preferred)

Additional European languages, particularly German or Dutch (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary €40,000-€45,000 gross per year, excluding 8% holiday allowance

Bonus dependent on personal and company performance

25 days of annual leave plus public holidays

Pension scheme

Company car for business travel or personal car reimbursement for fuel

Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 17:00, present at the office

12-month contract with possibility of a permanent contract based on performance

Direct mentorship from the General Manager during onboarding, including joint customer visits and trade show attendance

Exposure to a growing European commercial function with a clear growth trajectory

Collaboration with global teams across Asia and the Americas

Opportunity to grow into broader European territory coverage as the role develops

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

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