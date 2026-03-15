Technical Sales Engineer | English
Posted on March 15, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on March 15, 2026
About this role
Are you a technically minded sales professional with strong English skills and a passion for engineering solutions? We are looking for a Technical Sales Engineer with a proactive commercial mindset on behalf of our client, a global manufacturer of advanced material products.
Key Responsibilities:
Sales & Account Management
- Take ownership of the existing UK customer book and ensure continuity of service and relationships
- Identify and respond to new sales opportunities through inbound web enquiries (20-30 per day) and direct outreach
- Conduct in-person customer visits (approximately once a month on average) and prepare and lead web-based client meetings
- Manage distributor relationships alongside direct accounts
- Calculate and issue commercial quotations and follow up proactively
- Maintain accurate records of client contacts, project status, and activity history
Technical Support & Product Development
- Match customer requirements to standard product solutions across a catalogue
- Identify where minor customisation is needed and coordinate the specification process
- Manage the full lifecycle of custom material development projects in coordination with the engineering team, including scheduling, sampling, and customer feedback loops
- Produce basic 2D technical drawings for customer-specific applications
- Work with the Production team in Eindhoven to verify designs and run custom tests where needed, and compile reports documenting outcomes
- Solve client problems with the most appropriate product solutions
Marketing & Events
- Attend 3-4 trade shows per year, including booth preparation and sample and promotional material organisation
- Deliver product education sessions and produce support materials for distributor networks
- Contribute to presentations and other materials for the General Manager as required
- Handle tradeshow and workshop coordination
Qualifications & Skills:
- Strong command of English, both written and spoken
- 1-2 years of professional experience in sales, technical sales, or applications engineering
- Basic 2D CAD skills (eDrawings, SolidWorks, or equivalent for 2D sketches and simple technical drawings only, no advanced modelling required)
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint
- Solid interpersonal and communication skills, able to engage with engineers, procurement teams, and distributors
- Proactive, outbound commercial mindset with genuine drive to find new business
- Ability to coordinate across multiple internal stakeholders and external partners simultaneously
- Willingness to travel regularly within Europe (approximately once a month, plus 3-4 trade shows per year)
- EU Passport and driving licence
- Resilience and tenacity with the ability to handle tough situations
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Team working ability with independent working capabilities
- Excellent time keeping and ability to work under tight deadlines
- Background in mechanical, chemical, electronics, or materials engineering (highly preferred)
- Experience managing distributor relationships or indirect sales channels (highly preferred)
- Additional European languages, particularly German or Dutch (highly preferred)
What We Offer:
- Salary €40,000-€45,000 gross per year, excluding 8% holiday allowance
- Bonus dependent on personal and company performance
- 25 days of annual leave plus public holidays
- Pension scheme
- Company car for business travel or personal car reimbursement for fuel
- Monday to Friday, 08:30 to 17:00, present at the office
- 12-month contract with possibility of a permanent contract based on performance
- Direct mentorship from the General Manager during onboarding, including joint customer visits and trade show attendance
- Exposure to a growing European commercial function with a clear growth trajectory
- Collaboration with global teams across Asia and the Americas
- Opportunity to grow into broader European territory coverage as the role develops
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Technical Sales Engineer | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€40,000 - €45,000 Per Year
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