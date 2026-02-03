Business Development Associate | Dutch + English

Research new business opportunities within for example government, defense and public-sector markets

Conduct outreach through calls, meetings, site visits, and networking events

Attend conferences and industry events to build visibility and contacts

Deliver presentations and capture clients needs

Maintain CRM records and document follow-ups, outcomes and next steps

Our client is looking for a Business Development Associate to support its growth in the Benelux region, with a strong focus on the Netherlands. This is a hands-on, operational role where you will identify opportunities, build relationships and provide qualified leads for the Business Development Director.