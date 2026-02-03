Business Development Associate | Dutch + English
About this role
Our client is looking for a Business Development Associate to support its growth in the Benelux region, with a strong focus on the Netherlands. This is a hands-on, operational role where you will identify opportunities, build relationships and provide qualified leads for the Business Development Director.
Key Responsibilities
- Research new business opportunities within for example government, defense and public-sector markets
- Conduct outreach through calls, meetings, site visits, and networking events
- Attend conferences and industry events to build visibility and contacts
- Deliver presentations and capture clients needs
- Maintain CRM records and document follow-ups, outcomes and next steps
Requirements
Must Have
- 3-5 years of experience in business development, sales, or a commercial role
- Knowledge of logistics, facilities management, or humanitarian services is advantageous
- C2 level of Dutch for external communication and market access; as well as a high level of English
- Willing to do regular business travels throughout the Netherlands
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Proactive, commercially minded, and comfortable with extensive outreach
- Able to work from the Eindhoven office five days per week
Salary
€5000-€7000 per month
The company
This global mission-critical services provider delivers integrated life-support, logistics, construction, and operational solutions to defence forces, governments, and international organizations. Operating in challenging environments and high-stakes programs worldwide, the company enables customers to maintain readiness, resilience, and continuity - anywhere they are needed.
