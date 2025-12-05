Regional Business Development Manager - Ukraine
Posted on December 5, 2025
Eindhoven
Ukrainian
Posted on December 5, 2025
About this role
As the Regional Business Development Manager for Ukraine, you will play a pivotal role in driving compliant growth across the country during a critical period of reconstruction and operational demand. You will engage directly with national ministries, regional authorities, international customers, and global donors - building trusted relationships and securing multi-year service programs that support stability, resilience, and recovery.This role requires a senior professional who can operate with discretion, navigate complex public-sector environments, and uphold strict ethics, sanctions, and compliance standards
Business Development & Capture
- Engage with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, State Border Guard Service, State Emergency Service, regional administrations, and city authorities.
- Lead end-to-end capture efforts with international customers, foreign governments, military entities, and humanitarian organisations.
- Identify and secure donor-funded opportunities with UN agencies, EU instruments, USAID, and the World Bank.
Partnership & Execution
- Build strong, vetted relationships with Ukrainian partners to ensure compliant and effective in-country execution.
- Shape opportunities from early intelligence to award, driving competitive positioning and pricing strategy.
Bid Leadership
- Drive proposals and negotiations across life support, construction, logistics, healthcare, and waste management - often in austere or high-pressure environments.
- Ensure alignment with scopes of work, donor requirements, regulatory frameworks, and ethical standards.
Requirements
- 10+ years of public-sector or donor-funded sales experience in Ukraine, with a track record of awarded contracts.
- Fluent in Ukrainian and English.
- Proven experience operating in conflict or post-conflict regions.
- Demonstrated success in closing multi-year service contracts in government, defence, or humanitarian sectors.
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience with UNHCR, WFP, IOM, NATO, or similar international support programmes.
- Eligibility for security vetting or clearance.
- Background in delivering or capturing large-scale programs in challenging environments.
Salary
€80000-€90000 per month
The company
This global mission-critical services provider supports defence forces, governments, and humanitarian organisations with rapid, reliable, and fully compliant operational support. From life support and construction to supply chain, waste management and healthcare services, the company enables customers to operate effectively in the world’s most challenging environments. With decades of field-proven experience, they deliver high-impact solutions where reliability, integrity, and speed are essential.
Application Procedure
