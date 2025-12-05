Regional Business Development Manager - Ukraine

Engage with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, State Border Guard Service, State Emergency Service, regional administrations, and city authorities.

Lead end-to-end capture efforts with international customers, foreign governments, military entities, and humanitarian organisations.

Identify and secure donor-funded opportunities with UN agencies, EU instruments, USAID, and the World Bank.

Build strong, vetted relationships with Ukrainian partners to ensure compliant and effective in-country execution.

Shape opportunities from early intelligence to award, driving competitive positioning and pricing strategy.

Drive proposals and negotiations across life support, construction, logistics, healthcare, and waste management - often in austere or high-pressure environments.

Ensure alignment with scopes of work, donor requirements, regulatory frameworks, and ethical standards.

As the Regional Business Development Manager for Ukraine, you will play a pivotal role in driving compliant growth across the country during a critical period of reconstruction and operational demand. You will engage directly with national ministries, regional authorities, international customers, and global donors - building trusted relationships and securing multi-year service programs that support stability, resilience, and recovery.This role requires a senior professional who can operate with discretion, navigate complex public-sector environments, and uphold strict ethics, sanctions, and compliance standardsBusiness Development & CapturePartnership & ExecutionBid Leadership