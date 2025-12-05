Regional Business Development Manager - Scandinavia

Develop and close a strong pipeline within Nordic defence and public sector organizations, including FMV (Sweden), NDMA (Norway), FMI (Denmark), FDF Logistics Command (Finland), municipalities, agencies, and central government.

Lead complete capture cycles: requirement shaping, partner strategy, competitive positioning, pricing input, and negotiation through award.

Operate across bases, training areas, migrant centres, and humanitarian support sites.

Navigate Nordic procurement systems such as TendSign, Doffin, Mercell, Hilma, and Udbud.

Build and manage local partner ecosystems to meet national content and security requirements.

Drive high-quality bids in life-support, construction, logistics, healthcare, and waste management services.

Forecast accurately and consistently meet booking, hit-rate, and margin targets.

As the Regional Business Development Manager for Scandinavia, you will lead growth across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. You’ll manage the full capture lifecycle - from early intelligence and stakeholder engagement to bid strategy and contract award. If you understand Nordic public procurement, thrive in complex government environments, and know how to win multi-year service contracts, this role offers the opportunity to shape major regional programs.