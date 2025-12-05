Regional Business Development Manager - Scandinavia
About this role
As the Regional Business Development Manager for Scandinavia, you will lead growth across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. You’ll manage the full capture lifecycle - from early intelligence and stakeholder engagement to bid strategy and contract award. If you understand Nordic public procurement, thrive in complex government environments, and know how to win multi-year service contracts, this role offers the opportunity to shape major regional programs.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and close a strong pipeline within Nordic defence and public sector organizations, including FMV (Sweden), NDMA (Norway), FMI (Denmark), FDF Logistics Command (Finland), municipalities, agencies, and central government.
- Lead complete capture cycles: requirement shaping, partner strategy, competitive positioning, pricing input, and negotiation through award.
- Operate across bases, training areas, migrant centres, and humanitarian support sites.
- Navigate Nordic procurement systems such as TendSign, Doffin, Mercell, Hilma, and Udbud.
- Build and manage local partner ecosystems to meet national content and security requirements.
- Drive high-quality bids in life-support, construction, logistics, healthcare, and waste management services.
- Forecast accurately and consistently meet booking, hit-rate, and margin targets.
Requirements
Must Have
- 10+ years of experience selling to the Nordic public sector with proven wins in defence or critical service programs.
- Fluent English plus proficiency in at least one Nordic language.
- Strong understanding of Nordic procurement law and framework agreements.
- Demonstrated track record of closing multi-year service contracts.
- Ability to manage complex stakeholder landscapes and long sales cycles.
- Experience supporting NATO exercises or Host Nation Support activities in the Nordics.
- Eligibility for security clearance in at least one Nordic country.
- Background in mission-critical services (life-support, logistics, construction, healthcare, waste).
Salary
€80000-€90000 per month
The company
This global mission-critical services provider delivers integrated life-support, logistics, construction, and operational solutions to defence forces, governments, and international organizations. Operating in challenging environments and high-stakes programs worldwide, the company enables customers to maintain readiness, resilience, and continuity - anywhere they are needed.
