Regional Business Development Manager - Scandinavia

Regional Business Development Manager - Scandinavia

Posted on December 5, 2025
Eindhoven
Danish, Finnish
Posted on December 5, 2025

About this role

As the Regional Business Development Manager for Scandinavia, you will lead growth across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. You’ll manage the full capture lifecycle - from early intelligence and stakeholder engagement to bid strategy and contract award. If you understand Nordic public procurement, thrive in complex government environments, and know how to win multi-year service contracts, this role offers the opportunity to shape major regional programs.

Key Responsibilities
  • Develop and close a strong pipeline within Nordic defence and public sector organizations, including FMV (Sweden), NDMA (Norway), FMI (Denmark), FDF Logistics Command (Finland), municipalities, agencies, and central government.
  • Lead complete capture cycles: requirement shaping, partner strategy, competitive positioning, pricing input, and negotiation through award.
  • Operate across bases, training areas, migrant centres, and humanitarian support sites.
  • Navigate Nordic procurement systems such as TendSign, Doffin, Mercell, Hilma, and Udbud.
  • Build and manage local partner ecosystems to meet national content and security requirements.
  • Drive high-quality bids in life-support, construction, logistics, healthcare, and waste management services.
  • Forecast accurately and consistently meet booking, hit-rate, and margin targets.

Requirements

Must Have
  • 10+ years of experience selling to the Nordic public sector with proven wins in defence or critical service programs.
  • Fluent English plus proficiency in at least one Nordic language.
  • Strong understanding of Nordic procurement law and framework agreements.
  • Demonstrated track record of closing multi-year service contracts.
  • Ability to manage complex stakeholder landscapes and long sales cycles.
Nice to Have
  • Experience supporting NATO exercises or Host Nation Support activities in the Nordics.
  • Eligibility for security clearance in at least one Nordic country.
  • Background in mission-critical services (life-support, logistics, construction, healthcare, waste).

Salary

€80000-€90000 per month

The company

This global mission-critical services provider delivers integrated life-support, logistics, construction, and operational solutions to defence forces, governments, and international organizations. Operating in challenging environments and high-stakes programs worldwide, the company enables customers to maintain readiness, resilience, and continuity - anywhere they are needed.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Regional Business Development Manager - Ukraine
Regional Business Development Manager – Benelux
Sales Empowerment Specialist | English
Regional Business Development Manager - Spain & Italy
Head of Categories & Procurement
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position