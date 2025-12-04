Regional Business Development Manager - Spain & Italy
Posted on December 4, 2025
Eindhoven
Italian, Spanish
Posted on December 4, 2025
About this role
As Regional Business Development Manager for Spain & Italy, you will own growth across Iberia and Italy. You are the driving force behind winning strategic, multi-year government and defence programs with national ministries, regional authorities and NATO-related entities.This role requires a seasoned public-sector seller who understands how to navigate complex procurement landscapes, shape opportunities early, build trust at senior levels and lead captures end-to-end.If you thrive in government sales, know how to win competitive tenders, and want to play a key role in expanding our footprint across Southern Europe, this is your opportunity.
What You Will Do
- Develop and close opportunities with MINISDEF Spain, Segredifesa Italy, Ministries of Interior, regional authorities and municipalities.
- Lead full capture cycles: from intelligence gathering and requirement shaping to partner selection, solution alignment, pricing strategy and negotiation.
- Navigate procurement systems such as Spain’s PLATAFORMA DE CONTRATACIÓN, Italy’s CONSIP & MEPA, and TED.
- Build executive-level relationships with key defence primes and program leaders at bases including Rota, Morón, Sigonella, Aviano and others in the region.
- Ensure proposed solutions (life support, construction, logistics, healthcare, waste services) fully meet Statements of Work and national standards.
- Deliver accurate forecasting and contribute directly to revenue, margin and win-rate targets.
Requirements
Must-Have
- 10+ years selling to the Spanish or Italian public sector, with a track record of closed deals.
- Fluency in Spanish or Italian, plus professional proficiency in English.
- Proven wins in defence, emergency services, or critical infrastructure programs.
- Strong tendering experience and excellent contract negotiation skills.
- Demonstrated success winning multi-year service contracts.
- Experience with frameworks and DPS programs through CONSIP or regional procurement bodies.
- Understanding of EU funding mechanisms and Civil Protection procurement.
- Eligibility for security clearance in Spain or Italy.
Salary
€80000-€90000 per month
The company
This international service provider delivers mission-critical support solutions to governments, defence organisations and humanitarian operations worldwide. From life-support and construction to logistics, healthcare and environmental services, the company ensures that civilian and military operations can run safely, efficiently and sustainably - even in the most challenging environments.
Application Procedure
