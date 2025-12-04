Regional Business Development Manager - Spain & Italy

Develop and close opportunities with MINISDEF Spain , Segredifesa Italy , Ministries of Interior, regional authorities and municipalities.

Lead full capture cycles: from intelligence gathering and requirement shaping to partner selection, solution alignment, pricing strategy and negotiation.

Navigate procurement systems such as Spain’s PLATAFORMA DE CONTRATACIÓN , Italy’s CONSIP & MEPA , and TED .

, , and . Build executive-level relationships with key defence primes and program leaders at bases including Rota, Morón, Sigonella, Aviano and others in the region.

Ensure proposed solutions (life support, construction, logistics, healthcare, waste services) fully meet Statements of Work and national standards.

Deliver accurate forecasting and contribute directly to revenue, margin and win-rate targets.

As, you will own growth across Iberia and Italy. You are the driving force behind winning strategic, multi-year government and defence programs with national ministries, regional authorities and NATO-related entities.This role requires a seasoned public-sector seller who understands how to navigate complex procurement landscapes, shape opportunities early, build trust at senior levels and lead captures end-to-end.If you thrive in government sales, know how to win competitive tenders, and want to play a key role in expanding our footprint across Southern Europe, this is your opportunity.