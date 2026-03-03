Junior Technical Support Specialist
Posted on March 3, 2026
Amsterdam
French, English
About this role
Our client is looking for a Junior Technical Support Specialist to join their Amsterdam team. This position combines technical problem solving with strong communication skills, supporting innovative access control solutions across the Benelux region.
About the Role
You will be the first point of contact for technical queries, offering support, guidance, and training to clients.
Your responsibilities include:
About You
What You Get
This is a great opportunity for a technically minded and customer focused professional who is fluent in French and English, and eager to grow within a dynamic and innovative organisation.
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
- Handling customer inquiries by phone and email
- Managing support tickets and tracking technical issues
- Supporting clients with product selection and installation
- Delivering training sessions on product features
- Troubleshooting and testing product functionality
- Occasional travel to customer sites for installations or support
- 1–2 years of experience in technical support (B2B or B2C)
- Fluency in French and English is essential
- Dutch is preferred but not required
- Strong technical understanding with the ability to explain solutions clearly
- Experience with ticketing systems and CRM tools
- Valid driving license and willingness to travel occasionally
- Proactive, personable, and motivated to grow into leadership roles
- Ongoing training in technical skills, product knowledge, and market expertise
- Competitive salary and company insurance package
- Remote working up to two days per week
- Amsterdam office with an annual company event in France
- Clear opportunities for career development
Requirements
French, English
Salary
€3500 per month
