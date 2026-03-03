Handling customer inquiries by phone and email

Managing support tickets and tracking technical issues

Supporting clients with product selection and installation

Delivering training sessions on product features

Troubleshooting and testing product functionality

Occasional travel to customer sites for installations or support

1–2 years of experience in technical support (B2B or B2C)

Fluency in French and English is essential

Dutch is preferred but not required

Strong technical understanding with the ability to explain solutions clearly

Experience with ticketing systems and CRM tools

Valid driving license and willingness to travel occasionally

Proactive, personable, and motivated to grow into leadership roles

Ongoing training in technical skills, product knowledge, and market expertise

Competitive salary and company insurance package

Remote working up to two days per week

Amsterdam office with an annual company event in France

Clear opportunities for career development

Our client is looking for a Junior Technical Support Specialist to join their Amsterdam team. This position combines technical problem solving with strong communication skills, supporting innovative access control solutions across the Benelux region.You will be the first point of contact for technical queries, offering support, guidance, and training to clients.Your responsibilities include:This is a great opportunity for a technically minded and customer focused professional who is fluent in French and English, and eager to grow within a dynamic and innovative organisation.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.