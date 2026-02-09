Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & APRO

Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & APRO

Posted on February 9, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on February 9, 2026

About this role

Join a global finance leader as a Functional Application Specialist—where your expertise in Oracle Financials and APRO drives innovation and supports a vibrant international community. Shape the future of financial applications, bridge business and tech, and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment.

As a Functional Applications Specialist, you will:

  • Lead the functional management of Oracle Financials and APRO, ensuring seamless support and continuous improvement.
  • Partner with IT and business teams to align applications with evolving financial needs and data strategies.
  • Define user roles and access, ensuring compliance with audit and security standards.
  • Develop training and documentation to empower users and optimize application performance.
  • Contribute to process improvements and functional roadmaps, driving efficiency and innovation.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, with 10+ years in functional management of Oracle Financials (AP, AR, CM, FA, GL).
  • Hands-on experience with APRO or similar cash-to-bank applications.
  • Fluent English and exceptional communication skills for a multicultural setting.
  • Strong analytical mindset, with a passion for data, technology, and process optimization.
  • Proactive, adaptable, and creative problem-solver.
  • Ability to collaborate across teams and stakeholders to deliver impactful solutions.

Salary

5000 - 6000

A challenging full-time position in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible) in a vibrant international environment. Salary for this position is between €4275 and €5500, and it comes with an attractive package of secondary benefits which we'll tell you more about in a personal conversation.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Quality Assurance Analyst
Backend Engineer
Senior Backend Engineer
Frontend Engineer
Information Security Specialist
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position