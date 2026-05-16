Interim IT Delivery Director
Posted on May 16, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on May 16, 2026
About this role
We are seeking a high-caliber Interim IT Delivery Director for a mid-sized financial services company. This is a critical role, spearheading the IT Change function.
As Interim IT Delivery Director, you will lead a small team of Project and Product Managers, leveraging technical resources from the Software Development department to deliver high-impact results. This isn't just a "governance" role; we need a practitioner who possesses the Board-level gravitas to influence strategy and the hands-on grit to ensure projects cross the finish line.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead IT Change: Manage and mentor a small, high-performing team of PMs and Product Owners to ensure the delivery of the firm’s digital roadmap.
- Strategic Alignment: Act as a bridge between leadership, users, and the IT department, ensuring technical debt, product features, and business priorities are perfectly synchronized.
- Resource Orchestration: Work closely with the Software Development department to manage capacity, navigate bottlenecks, and ensure the right talent is assigned to the right priorities.
- Framework Implementation: Apply "just enough" process. You’ll be responsible for implementing robust delivery frameworks that fit a mid-sized firm without the bloat of a massive PMO.
- High-Stakes Delivery: Take direct accountability for deadlines and budgets within a complex, regulated financial services environment.
Requirements
- 7+ years in Leadership: Proven track record in IT Delivery leadership at a Director level or above, preferably in financial services or a relevant regulated environment.
- Exceptional EQ and communication skills.
- Deep experience operating within a Microsoft landscape, including Dynamics 365 and Azure.
- Proven experience as a freelance/interim leader, available on short notice.
Salary
> 9000
- An impactful position within a thriving, growing company.
- The project will be at least until the end of the year.
- This position will be mostly onsite, with some international travel as needed.
Note we will only consider candidates who are currently operating as freelancers, living in the Netherlands, and who are available immediately.
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