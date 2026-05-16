We are seeking a high-caliber Interim IT Delivery Director for a mid-sized financial services company. This is a critical role, spearheading the IT Change function.

As Interim IT Delivery Director, you will lead a small team of Project and Product Managers, leveraging technical resources from the Software Development department to deliver high-impact results. This isn't just a "governance" role; we need a practitioner who possesses the Board-level gravitas to influence strategy and the hands-on grit to ensure projects cross the finish line.

Key Responsibilities