Technical Support Specialist (Repair devices) - French and Dutch
Posted on May 16, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on May 16, 2026
About this role
What will you do?As a key member of our Technical Support team, you will play an essential role in maintaining the optimal performance of the medical devices by delivering precise and high-quality repair and maintenance services. Your core responsibilities will include:
- Performing repair and maintenance activities on medical devices, both on-site and in the workshop, in adherence to the highest technical standards.
- Diagnosing and resolving technical issues efficiently using appropriate diagnostic tools and procedures.
- Providing technical assistance to clients regarding device setup, system integration, and troubleshooting.
- Maintaining accurate documentation within the ticketing system, including the creation of repair reports and detailed cost estimates.
- Coordinating maintenance schedules and managing parts inventory in close cooperation with the internal team.
- Conducting user training sessions—both online and on-site—on proper device operation and routine maintenance.
Requirements
Who are you?
- Successfully completed technical training, preferably as an electronics technician, mechatronics technician, or in a comparable discipline.
- Proficiency in Dutch and English (spoken and written);
- Proven experience in the repair and maintenance of technical devices; prior exposure to medical, fitness, or diagnostic equipment is advantageous.
- Strong technical acumen and effective problem-solving capabilities.
- Familiarity with Microsoft Office applications; experience with ticketing or CRM systems is desirable.
- Possession of a valid Class B driver’s license and willingness to travel occasionally.
- We are seeking a solutions-oriented technician with a strong commitment to accuracy and customer satisfaction.
- You live in Amsterdam region
Salary
€2800-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a globally operating company that produces advanced body composition analysis devices. Their European headquarters is situated in Amsterdam, while the main corporate office is located in Asia. With a strong international presence through offices and distribution partners worldwide, the company is experiencing ongoing growth. As a result of this expansion, they are looking to strengthen their team with additional support.You will join the international team in Amsterdam.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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